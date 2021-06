Netanyahu's future

Turning the page from political 'crisis'?

Israel's parliament approved a new government on Sunday, ending the record 12-year tenure of Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister and swearing in a fragile, diverse coalition that has promised to break the country's political gridlock.The change came by the slimmest of margins, with 60 votes in favor and 59 opposed in Israel's 120-member Knesset. One member abstained. Far-right politician Naftali Bennett , who once worked for Netanyahu, becomes Israel's new prime minister for two years in a coalition agreement that includes eight separate parties and is led by Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid.Lapid will serve as foreign minister and become prime minister after Bennett's two-year stint.In his speech, Bennett focused mostly on domestic issues, such as repairing Israel's economy."We will forge forward on that which we agree, and there is much we agree on, transport, education and so on, and what separates us we will leave to the side," Bennett said. He also promised a "new page" in relations with Israel's Arab sector.Bennett highlighted one possible flashpoint with the United States, embracing the same hardline Netanyahu took against the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Biden administration is trying to revive. Bennett said its renewal would be a mistake.But Bennett also promised to take a less partisan approach to relations with the U.S., after years in which Netanyahu aligned himself closely with Republicans in Washington."The leaders agreed that they and their teams would consult closely on all matters related to regional security, including Iran," the White House said in a readout of the call. "The president also conveyed that his administration intends to work closely with the Israeli government on efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians."In his speech to parliament, Netanyahu vowed to remain the leader of his conservative Likud party and work to derail the new coalition government, which would force a new election and possibly return him to power.Netanyahu's allies said they would stand firmly behind him."We are now entering a new era of being a strong and militant opposition," the outgoing minister of community affairs from Likud, Tzachi Hanegbi, told USA TODAY in the Knesset. "Fortunately, we (Likud) have good experience with coming back from the opposition."The new government "isn't very harmonious," he said, and may be vulnerable to collapse, though not imminently."We already see a time bomb that, when it explodes, will lead to new elections," Hanegbi said.Bennett and Lapid have agreed not to pursue contentious policies that divide them, such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and to instead focus on domestic matters."The government will work for all the Israeli public - religious, secular, ultra-Orthodox, Arab - without exception, as one," Bennett said Friday. "We will work together, out of partnership and national responsibility, and I believe we will succeed."The incoming minister of environment, Tamar Zandberg, told USA TODAY at the Knesset that the new ruling coalition would turn a corner from Netanyahu's divisive rule."We have seen two years of crisis - democratic crisis, constitutional crisis - with corruption, with hatred, violence in the streets, and we believe we can only try to do better," Zandberg said. She said it was hard to predict how long the coalition would last, but felt its members had a "good spirit" binding them together for now.The head of the Islamist party in the coalition said his faction would work to advance the interests of Israel's Palestinian citizens.Mansour Abbas said Sunday that his Raam party was making great sacrifices for the sake of his constituents and will try "to advance a dialogue that will bring about better, new, principled relations for all citizens of the state: Jews and Arabs."Raam is the first Arab party to join an Israeli government, and Abbas said the partnership in the new government "will also bridge the gaps on the national level and the religious level."