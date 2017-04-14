© Jewish Task Force



Picture, if you will, what the front pages of the British newspapers would look likeThe uproar is not too hard to imagine. Indeed, the condemnations would flow thick and fast. The government and the opposition would condemn Russian belligerence, and there would be calls to discuss the matter at the UN Security Council; plans for new sanctions would be drawn up.but we heard not a peep from any of the pillars of the British establishment. That's becausethe West's favourite — and much favoured — colonial regime.Liberal Zionist newspaper Haaretz published an interview with Naftali Bennett, Israel's education minister and member of the security cabinet, in which"Lebanese institutions, its infrastructure, airport, power stations, traffic junctions, Lebanese Army bases; they should all be legitimate targets if a war breaks out," he claimed.Bennett contrasted this with what he said was Israeli behaviour in Lebanon. During the 2006 Israeli war of aggression against its northern neighbour, he was a reservist commander in an "elite" unit. The unit was charged with trying to track down the rocket launchers of Hezbollah, the powerful militia which defends Lebanon from Israeli attacks.You can't fight rockets with tweezers, Bennett grumbled in the interview.However, as the newspaper pointed out,even if it did ratchet-up the rhetoric.In 2008, Israel's then head of the Northern Command, Gadi Eizenkot — he is now chief of staff — proclaimed thein which entire villages were threatened with destruction. "In every village from which Israel is fired on...on it and cause great damage and destruction there. From our standpoint,During the 2006 war, Israel killedThefor bombing civilian targets promoted in the western media was the lieIn last month's Haaretz interview, Bennett attempted this propaganda line again,In doing so, heas the fiction it is by admitting that, in 2006, Hezbollah rocket launchers were actually located away from population centers: "They moved their launchers from the nature reserves, outposts in open areas, to dense urban areas." (Emphasis added.)While Bennett half-heartedly claims that "we have no intention of attacking Lebanon," the message is still clear:Moreover, in threatening to send Lebanon "back to the Middle Ages" the genocidal intent is clear. It is reminiscent of previous Israeli threats to conduct war against the entire Palestinian civilian population, including women and children, as expounded online by Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.As well as forming part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition,Hence, his posturing is an attempt to appeal to thea large proportion of which supports each succeeding Israeli offensive against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.Israel's education minister has murderous form in Lebanon. As well as playing a part in the 2006 war, he had a role in theof more than 100 civilians and peacekeepers at a UN base in theduring an Israeli invasion. More than half of those incinerated by Israeli missiles were children.Does this bother Naftali Bennett? Not at all; in fact, he seems ratherIn 2013, he declared notoriously, I have killed lots of Arabs in my life - and there is no problem with that.In 2015, his role in the Qana massacre was brought to light after some criticism in the Israeli media. The question was not about him killing Arabs, but whether or not he was a fit political leader because he had sounded "panicky" on the radio as he called in the fatal artillery barrage. He dismissed this and defended his leadership credentials: "I am proud of how I functioned during Operation Grapes of Wrath [Israel's 1996 invasion of Lebanon]; leave the warriors alone."Despite its alleged liberal credentials, Haaretz seems to have little problem with Bennett's genocidal threats. Its headline writers appear to encourage him by summarising his interview with his promise to "Hit Civilians Where It Hurts".This is another reminder thatAfter all, the worst Israeli crimes were carried out under "socialist" governments led by the Labour Party, including the 1948 Nakba as well as the illegal occupations which began in 1967. Both crimes are ongoing: the occupations are even more entrenched and the refugees of 1948 and their descendants still languish in exile.