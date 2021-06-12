© Reuters / Henry Nicholls



Four of Ireland's biggest political parties, including the three currently in power, are facing audits after admitting to using fictional market research companies and posing as pollsters to survey voter mood ahead of elections.The Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) is conducting an investigation into how Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party, as well as opposition party Sinn Féin, have handled private data collected from voting members of the public.Spokesman Eoin Ó Broin suggested that such activities were "standard practice" at election time. He claimed it was a "key way to level the playing field" in light of the expenses involved in polling.The fake pollsters were handed business cards bearing the name of a fictional firm, 'Political Research Association of Ireland', to identify themselves with, according to an unnamed source who also told the paper that the fake pollsters were promised €50 for their efforts.Noting that all polling by the party after 2016 had been through market research companies and private contractors, a spokesperson for Varadkar told the paper that the practice of using paid students and volunteers had been "discontinued as it was considered no longer to be appropriate.""People asked to take part in the survey were told that the purpose was a political opinion poll and consent was sought to take part. The surveys or sample ballot papers were anonymised. No names or personal data was recorded or retained," the spokesperson said.Following Varadkar's admission, his party's coalition partners Fianna Fáil and the Green Party had to backtrack from earlier comments about being unaware of party members posing as private pollsters.A Fianna Fáil spokesperson admitted that prior to 2007 the party had done so "on occasion" to "supplement private providers also used."Afterwards, a Green Party spokesperson said "there may have been some isolated incidents" of covert polling under false pretenses "in some constituencies over a decade ago."According to media reports, Irish police are waiting on the DPC to complete its audits and submit its findings in a complaint before deciding whether to conduct its own investigation.