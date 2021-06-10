snow
© Mélissa Brière | Facebook Roxanne Berger | Facebook
If you thought Montreal's heat wave was bad, locals of the town Murdochville, Quebec, woke up to snow on Thursday morning.

The town is located approximately an eight-and-a-half-hour drive from Montreal. So while it wasn't anywhere close to us, we can still feel for our fellow Quebecers.

Snow in June? Who wants that?

One resident of Murdochville, Roxanne Berger, told MTL Blog around 8 a.m. that it was no longer snowing.

At the time of writing this article, The Weather Network showed that it was 1 degree in Murdochville. Meanwhile, it was 15 degrees in Montreal.