America's long-standing opposition to the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline could have destroyed its relations with Berlin, Washington's top envoy has said, insisting it will find ways to ensure it doesn't undermine Ukraine.Facing questioning before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "the worst possible outcome" of persisting with sanctions against the nearly completed energy link would have seen Germany alienated and the construction finished regardless.That scenario, he said,Defending Washington's decision earlier this year to drop sanctions against many of the firms involved in the laying of the gas line, he said thatin order to try to find ways to mitigate any negative consequences for Ukraine.On Monday,In addition, the embattled leader accused Biden of prioritizing friendly ties with Berlin over what he framed as an existential threat for his own country, asking "how many Ukrainian lives does the relationship between the United States and Germany cost?"part of a deal to keep using a network of Soviet-built pipelines running through the country. "Nord Stream 2 will disconnect Ukraine from gas supplies, which means 'disconnecting' us from at least $3 billion a year,"However, Blinken revealed one option discussed with European partners is to guarantee that Ukraine keep receiving transit fees for "many years into the future,""We're looking to our allies and partners to commit upfront to taking action," he said, so that "we don't have to scramble if Russia does something bad," he added.