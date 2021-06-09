© Charles Levert/Panhandle Helicopter



You don't see this in the Florida panhandle often.NOAA officials are looking into the death of a sub-adult sperm whale found at a popular local hotspot, Shell Island.According to officials with NOAA, this species of whale is considered endangered. It's primarily found in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico.They say this is one of three sperm whale strandings along the Gulf over the last 10 years.Officials are unsure what caused the whale's death. They do say the whale was very thin when it beached itself.A necropsy will be conducted Tuesday morning to determine the cause of death.