© GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A virologist who co-wrote an article in March 2020 arguing against the lab-leak theory regarding COVID-19's origins has deleted his Twitter account amid scrutiny after unearthed emails show he told Dr. Anthony Fauci just weeks prior that "some of the features" of the virus "(potentially) look engineered."A few weeks later on March 17, 2020, the journal Nature Medicine published an article by Andersen and four other researchers wherein they argued, "We do not believe any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible."Others criticized the NIH funding Andersen and Scripps received following his public dismissal of the lab-leak theory, and. He ultimately deactivating his account altogether. Newsweek reported that before Andersen deleted his account he defended himself, tweeting in response to a question on his email to Fauci, "we thought — on preliminary look — that the virus could have been engineered and/or manipulated. Turns out the data suggest otherwise — which is the conclusion of our paper."Andersen told Newsweek, "Conspiracies have created a narrative where we all dismissed it [the lab-leak hypothesis] out of hand. That's absurd and couldn't be further from the truth. It's just that the data don't support the hypothesis."A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that Andersen deleted his own account, but Andersen did not immediately reply to the outlet's request for comment on him leaving the platform and his emails to Fauci.