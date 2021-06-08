Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
Awaken with JP
Wed, 02 Jun 2021 01:54 UTC
- Cyber Polygon: Will the next globalist war game lead to another convenient catastrophe?
- Depopulation and the mRNA Vaccine: The New York Times predicts massive population reduction but clearly leaves some things out
- The Etruscan Pyramid
- UK's 'Iron Dome' for Falkland's delayed, £3.5 billion Ajax tanks unsafe over 20mph
- 97 politicians killed, severed head thrown at polling station, in Mexico's bloodiest midterm election day in recent history
- China blocks cryptocurrency Weibo accounts in 'judgment day' for bitcoin
- Mountains in British Columbia hit with June snow
- Zelensky accuses America of paying for NS2 pipeline with Ukrainian lives; blasts Biden for not meeting him before Putin summit
- Revealed: The American money entwined with Israel's Jewish terrorist groups
- A truly free society would have no official narratives
- Cheney compares Trump claims to Chinese Communist Party: 'It's very dangerous'
- Ex-president Lula: Brazil doesn't need US permission to its own backyard
- Israel arrests Muna and Mohammed El-Kurd hours after brutally detaining Palestinian journalist from Sheikh Jarrah
- "We're in big trouble!" Dems panic as Republicans celebrate mayoral win in town that is 85% Latino
- California county cuts death toll after finding fatalities 'clearly not' caused by COVID-19
- Mexico President Obrador appears to hold key majority in elections
- Mini 'tornado' filmed over Bristol and South Gloucestershire, UK
- Lightning bolt kills 4 in Rajshahi, Bangladesh
- Lightning kills at least 27, injures several in West Bengal, India
- Sen. Cruz makes case that Facebook was censoring COVID-19 content 'on behalf of the government'
- UN, US, Facebook and Smartmatic executives conspired together before the 2020 election and many of same officials now trying to stop or derail 2020 election audits taking place
- Russia officially withdraws from Open Skies treaty
- Naftali 'I've killed a lot of Arabs' Bennett to Netanyahu: Let Israel go, don't leave 'scorched earth'
- UN torture expert condemns persecution of Julian Assange, efforts to free journalist ramp up ahead of G7 summit
- Israel's new government will deepen rifts, not heal them
- Trump promises GOP will retake white house 'sooner than you think' in fundraising video
- McCarthy calls for Fauci to be ousted: 'Let's find a person we can trust.'
- Israel security chief warns of 'Capitol-Style' violence amid internal political turbulence, coalition forms gov't without Netanyahu
- 'Smeared, shut out & shadow-banned': The inside story of how RT was branded a 'foreign agent' by free press-loving US officials
- Boko Haram leader 'kills himself' in fight with rival jihadists in Nigeria - two weeks after it was reported he had died
- NHS website hides newspeak list of 'highly divisive' terms meant for staff training from public view after backlash over 'alphabet of woke'
- Based Nigeria: African country schools US in how to handle Big Tech tyranny
- "This is a shot across the bow, we want the machines opened up", North Carolina House members request inspection of voting machines
- Pakistan train crash: More than 35 dead as rescuers pull injured people out of wreckage after accident
- Rand Paul says he's getting daily DEATH THREATS for questioning Fauci
- Did Amazon's 'white fragility' training lead worker to assault white woman for her 'white privilege'?
- Guess what American voters care about most, and want DC to act on (Survey)?
- It's working: Federal government and businesses offer perks in boosted effort to vaccinate 70% for COVID-19
- Cuomo's daughter's coming-out is another chance for media to evangelize for LGBTQ agenda, cheer on favorite supposed victim class
- Old normal vs new: From 1980s neoliberalism to the 'Great Reset'
- Monetising white guilt: Virtue-signalling women pay $5,000 for dinner to be shamed for their whiteness
- Twitter bashed for saying access to its platform is a 'human right' while accused of silencing conservatives
- The social decay that is eating away at America like a cancer is visible all around us
- Knife attacker kills six and injures 14 in Chinese city, THIRD incident this month
- Israel narrative management is getting incredibly desperate and brazen
- New insights into survival of ancient peoples in Australia's Western Desert
- 2,500-year-old Bronze Age treasure trove found in Swedish forest by map maker
- Aurochs found next to the Elba shepherdess opens up a new enigma for paleontology
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Matthew Ehret: Technocracy's Seeds of Transhumanism
- New investigation reveals role of Israeli operatives in Colombia's 'political genocide'
- 90% of sharks were mysteriously wiped out and never recovered, scientists find
- Prehistoric carvings of red deer found in Scottish neolithic tomb
- New timeline for when people arrived in North America?
- From Russell and Hilbert to Wiener and Harari: The Disturbing Origins of Cybernetics and Transhumanism
- Eugenics, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Clash of Two Systems
- Citizen science, the cosmos and the meaning of life: How the comet that may destroy us offers the most transcendent celestial spectacle
- New analysis of ancient grave site concludes climate change likely contributed to one of the oldest examples of human warfare
- Eisenhower rejected military chiefs' demand for nuclear war on China, classified account of '58 Taiwan Strait crisis reveals
- How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable: Eric Lander, Julian Huxley And The Awakening of Sleeping Monsters
- Oldest known tattoo tools found at an ancient Tennessee site
- Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old war memorial in Syria
- Largest images ever made by humans found in India
- Ancient Chinese kingdom pits filled with artifacts shed light on rituals
- Researchers unearth oldest gold find in southwest Germany
- Why the sun's atmosphere is hundreds of times hotter than its surface
- Another 'extinct' animal found alive, this time it's the Galápagos tortoise
- Meteor fireball over Brazil may have come from another solar system
- A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will be visible in the sky on Thursday
- China military uses AI to track rapidly increasing UFOs
- Is Earth's core growing lopsided? Strange goings-on in our planet's interior
- Two human flu virus strains may have gone extinct so say reports
- Nearby gamma-ray burst defies expectations
- Giant diamonds may hold the secret to understanding superdeep earthquakes
- New Comet C/2021 J1 (Maury-Attard)
- NASA rover spots ethereal 'mother of pearl' clouds glistening over Mars
- Can dogs smell COVID? Here's what the science says
- Natural antibody from common cold found to neutralize COVID-19, may lead to vaccine that protects against all coronaviruses
- Ancient Lake Toba volcanic eruption destroyed the ozone layer
- What the physics of skipping stones can tell us about aircraft water landings
- Mysterious radio burst from space is unusually close - and especially baffling
- Chinese 'artificial sun' experimental fusion reactor sets new world record
- Lucky Strike? Tiny piece of space junk hits the International Space Station, leaves hole in robotic arm
- Cosmic voids revealed in most detailed map of the universe defy our understanding of physics
- Water causes the deep Earth's most mysterious earthquakes says research
- Turkey plagued by largest outbreak of 'sea snot' on record as mucus hits Sea of Marmara coastline
- Giant sinkhole swallows cars in Jerusalem hospital parking lot
- Dog kills three-month-old baby in County Waterford, Ireland
- Tornado touches down near Caudé, Spain
- Earthquake swarm shakes Oregon's Mount Hood
- Severe hailstorm slams Bogota, Colombia
- Flash floods, heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds hit Zhuhai, Macau and Hong Kong, China
- Lightning kills at least 17 in 8 districts of Bangladesh
- Suspected megacryometeor crashes through Wisconsin home, nearly hitting resident
- Evacuations, flood warnings as rivers rise in northwestern British Columbia
- Floods, mudslides leave at least 14 dead in Sri Lanka - 245,000 affected (UPDATE)
- Unexplained blindness and death of birds in Washington DC puzzles experts
- Lightning strike kills 4 in West Bengal, India
- Threat of flooding in coastal Louisiana and Texas after waterlogged spring
- Significant earthquake swarm impacting southern California
- Storms and floods strike across western Germany
- Bright meteor fireball over Southern Queensland, Australia
- Mystery 'explosion' baffles residents in York, UK
- Meteor fireball recorded over Germany on May 30th
- Large meteor fireball recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Córdoba, Spain (June 2nd)
- An asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle will pass near Earth on Tuesday
- Meteor fireball crashes onto Indonesia's Merapi volcano
- Meteor fireball captured over Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball observed over Scotland and Northern Ireland
- Loud boom, shaking in Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Meteor fireball spotted over Maryland Tuesday May 25
- Meteor fireball streaks over northeast Brazil
- Green meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Daytime meteor fireball recorded by cameras in Bahia, Brazil
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanxi, China
- Slow-moving meteor fireball recorded over the Mediterranean Sea
- Meteor fireball spotted in evening skies over Cork, Ireland
- Daylight meteor fireball filmed over San Francisco, California
- Loud mysterious boom has residents of south-west Sydney, Australia scratching their heads
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Minnesota
- Dave Asprey interviews Dr. Valdeane Brown on neurofeedback technology
- Covid deaths plunge after Mexico City introduces ivermectin, hospitalizations down 76%
- New outbreak of mysterious & deadly brain disease that has Canadian health officials baffled
- Epidemiologists say CDC exaggerated outdoor covid risks
- Dr. Farella of America's Frontline Doctors: No Covid jabs for kids - children have robust immune systems and confer immunity to adults
- Black fungus disease detected in South America
- COVID vaccine injury reports among 12- to 17-year-olds more than triple in 1 Week, VAERS data show
- Brain and testis: more alike than previously thought?
- COVID-19 antibodies may last a lifetime
- Best of the Web: Vaccine researcher admits 'big mistake,' says spike protein is dangerous 'toxin'
- Surprise discovery in spleen could redefine what we know about malaria
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Study on the Adverse Effects of the Pfizer Vaccine
- Johns Hopkins Prof: Half of Americans have natural immunity; dismissing it is 'biggest failure of medical leadership'
- World-renowned physician blows lid off COVID vaccines
- Is a ketogenic diet effective against dementia?
- Study shows humans can reduce their biological age by three years in just eight WEEKS
- Diet and lifestyle changes can reduce biological aging suggests new study
- Immediate & continuous skin-to-skin contact after birth improves survival of pre-term babies
- Death of BBC presenter Lisa Shaw due to blood clots after AstraZeneca jab, family says
- Bacteria commonly responsible for food poisoning discovered to also be an STI
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
- New study says we all must wear mask to prevent global warming
- Gas station memes Hunter Biden mockery on sign: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'
- Biden outed as robotic human suit piloted by tiny Jimmy Carter
- Rachel Maddow: I will have to "rewire" my brain to not view maskless as a "threat"
- CDC ruling: You no longer have to wear a life jacket outside in case of rain
- Biden urges Israel to only use US military aid for 'nice stuff'
- German engineer predicted man named 'Elon' would conquer Mars in 1952 novel
- CIA replaces waterboarding with 12-hour lectures on intersectional feminism
- Biden relocates 20,000 National Guard troops to inner cities to snipe menthol cigarettes out of people's mouths
- Study finds anyone still wearing a mask at this point is probably just super ugly
- Dems committed to utterly destroying black man's optimism about race relations
- Best of the Web: CDC now recommends wearing a seat belt even when you're outside the car
'Targeted airstrikes', Gaza, May 2021
Aristotle thought that the brain exists merely to cool blood and is not involved in the process of thinking. This is true only of certain persons.
- Will Cuppy, Humorist
there is this uneasy feeling that with the later northern-hemisphere fall approaching, we will be hit by a "new" lab-made "variant" - much...
This guy is a liar, no one in Brazil believes this criminal!!
Pressure Building under California, Nova, Solar Forcing | S0 News Jun.7.2021 [Link]
Shades of Look Who's Talking The question is, are they really seeing something, or is this the beginnings of the female hysterical narcissist, who...
"psychopathy isn't an actual mental health diagnosis. " No, but some damn fools in the future will get together and make it part of the DSM VII....