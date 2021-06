© Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

His remarkable shift from downplaying the virus and urging people not to panic, much less lock down (Feb 26, 2020, or thereabouts)

His extremely compelling case that layperson masks achieve nothing in terms of disease mitigation, only to flip later to say that are essential

His early lack of interest in vaccines that later turned into virtual vaccine mandates

His ridiculous obsession with friendly media: they get loving answers and agreement to appear whereas anyone vaguely incredulous was deleted

His later dismissive attitude toward anyone who questioned lockdowns

His nonstop reveling in his personal fame and power, basking in praise from anyone ready to offer it

The way the media sucked up and became his echo chamber, thanking him daily for his glorious leadership even though this consisted mostly of going on TV and pontificating ambiguities

His wink-wink relationship with reporters, treating them as on his team, and we all know what that meant (he was no fan of Trump)

His general stumbling around from one opinion to another while completely ignoring what was actually happening on the ground, here and abroad

"You cannot avoid having infections since you cannot shut off the country from the rest of the world," he wrote to CBS News. "Do not let the fear of the unknown...distort your evaluation of the risk of the pandemic to you relative to the risks that you face every day...do not yield to unreasonable fear."

"After a year of debates over mask mandates, lockdowns, and school closures, that mixed evidence might suggest a certain fatalism: Did none of these state policies really matter? Or was the virus going to spread no matter what states did? Was it all for nothing?... If you look at a list of states by their number of Covid-19 deaths per capita, it's hard to discern much of a pattern."

Reading through the 4,000-plus pages of Dr. Fauci's emails - where's the bottle of Visine? - has not been the most exciting of literary experiences, but it certainly has been revealing.After all, Dr. Fauci was the US architect of the lockdowns that smashed all that we believed was true in the good 'ol US of A; namely that we had rights and freedoms and a system of government that protected both.The fact checkers are all over that misuse of terms, such that USA Today offers a marmish corrective to anyone who would use that term, while the Washington Post offers a mini-treatise assuring people that they do not say what you think they say.Say it over and over until it becomes true: there are no smoking guns herein!To paraphrase Groucho Marx, who are you gonna believe, the fact checkers or your own eyes?There is so much more here than just that, even though this one concern has overshadowed everything else. A short list of what stands out to me:I generally get the sense of a lifelong bureaucrat who implausibly found himself as the world's most influential public-health official during the most dramatic upheaval in public policy in generations. He didn't entirely know what to do with his new-found influence.Maybe he believed they would work but it is hard to say because he was putting down the idea as late as February 25:A few days later, he was pushing virus suppression via closures, human separation, and travel restrictions, while finding a good friend in "unreasonable fear."So, yes, these emails do provide tremendous insight,Even so, the great truth cannot be forever ignored. What is that? To my mind, it is the elephant in the room:Even Vox has started asking the real question:You have to dig pretty deep to get the answer here, even thoughVox finally argues that lockdowns do work provided they happen early and hard. Vox does cite one article that examined data from March and April 2020 and hesitatingly suggestsRight now, Covid infections and deaths are at the lowest point in the US since March 2020. While commentators credit the vaccines, it's not entirely obvious. Sorting out the contribution here of natural immunity vs. vaccines is a job for high-end virologists, not journalists.Vox at least asks the right question:Now he needs to answer questions, not merely rely on his media friends to continue to give him cover.