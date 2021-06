In Tuva, a hurricane wind blew the roofs off several houses. A hurricane swept over the Ulug-Khem region of Tuva, the republican civil defense and emergency service reports. The speed of wind gusts reached 38 m / s. In Shagonar, the hurricane damaged many roofs and cut wires, leaving many homes without electricity.There are no victims as a result of the rampant elements.The consequences of the hurricane were shown by the medical workers of the Tuvan city. In the hospital, the wind and boards flying from the roofs smashed the windows.Now in Shagonar, an emergency group of the Russian Emergencies Ministry is working, which collects information about the damage caused by the elements. Residents are asked to be as careful as possible and not to go outside unnecessarily during a strong wind.