"Republicans celebrated Javier Villalobos' narrow win in the mayor's race in McAllen, Texas, on Saturday even though the race is technically nonpartisan. Villalobos, an attorney, was appointed to the Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board by [Texas Republican Governor Greg] Abbott in 2018 and is the former chair of the Hidalgo County GOP."The election comes as the U.S. southern border has been flooded with illegal aliens under Democrat President Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris was tapped to lead Biden's response to his border crisis, yet she still has not visited the border and has not held a news conference about the border crisis.
Villalobos wrote on Facebook:
"Let me start by thanking the voters, my team, my family & everyone who helped run this campaign. Thank you McAllen for trusting & believing in me. I promise to not let you down."Abbott congratulated Villalobos on Twitter, writing:
"Javier Villalobos is a proven leader who cares deeply about the people of the Rio Grande Valley. Congratulations on becoming the next Mayor of McAllen! Republicans and Hispanics in Texas share common values, and more Hispanics are voting Republican and getting elected as Republicans. They want to help keep Texas Red."
Villalobos, who is currently a McAllen City Commissioner, beat Veronica Whitacre by a couple hundred votes in the election. Hidalgo County, which is home to McAllen, voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton by more than 40 points in 2016 and went to Democrat Joe Biden by 17 points in 2020.
Democrats panicked over the election results, with Sawyer Hackett, Executive Director of Julian Castro's People First Future, wrote on Twitter:
RNC Deputy Communications Director Nathan Brand celebrated the victory:
Political analysts also took note of the victory:
The New York Times reported last month:
"Hispanic Republicans, especially women, have become something of political rock stars in South Texas after voters in the Rio Grande Valley shocked leaders in both parties in November by swinging sharply toward the G.O.P. That conservative surge — and the liberal decline — has buoyed the Republican Party's hopes about its ability to draw Hispanic voters into what has long been an overwhelmingly white political coalition and to challenge Democrats in heavily Latino regions across the country."