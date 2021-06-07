At least 27 people died in different districts of West Bengal due to lighting on Monday evening.Eleven people died in Hooghly, nine people in Murshidabad, two people each in East and West Midnapore and Bankura each and one in Nadia died and several people left injured.Weatherman Sujib Kar said, "There is a low pressure over Bay of Bengal and there will be incidents of more lighting and thunderstorms in entire June in West Bengal due to humid weather."It is learnt that several lightning detection machines were installed in Bengal.Meanwhile, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths in West Bengal and have announced two lakh rupees to the deceased families.National General secretary of Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee will visit the houses of deceased people on Wednesday and on Thursday.p,questions has been raised about their utility.