At least 17 people were killed and six injured in lightning strikes in eight districts of the country today.Five people were killed and six injured in Sirajganj, four were killed in Chattogram, two each in Manikganj and Feni, one each in Madaripur, Shariatpur, Noakhali and Munshiganj, report our local correspondents.In Sirajganj, at least five people were killed and six others injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes.The deceased are Juwel Rana (24), Alhaj Pandit (20), Faridul Islam (15), Laily Begum (36) and Rafiqul Islam (40). They are from different places of the district, our correspondent reports quoting Sukomal Debnath, inspector of Detective Branch of Police in Sirajganj.The injured are now undergoing treatment at different local hospitals, he said.Lightning struck them while they were working outside during the rain, he added.In Chattogram, four persons including two women were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes while they were working outdoors at Fatikchhari, Boalkhali and Mirsharai upazila today, our Chattogram correspondent reports.The victims are: Sazzad Hossain, Md Jahangir, Lucky Das and Bhanu Shill.In Feni, two children were killed in lightning strikes in Shonagazi upazila this morning.The deceased were identified as Md Al Amin and Tamanna Akhter, said Md Shajedul Islam Polash, officer-in-charge of Shonagazi Police Station.In Manikganj, two were killed in separate lightning strikes in Ghior upazila and Daulotpur upazila this afternoon.The deceased are Mohammad Shaheen and Golam Mostafa, said Md Riaz Uddin, officer-in-charge of Ghior Police Station.In Munshiganj, one Apurba Barman was killed and two others were injured when lightning struck them while they were playing in the rain at Shekhernagar village under Shirajdikhan upazila, said Md Nasir Sheikh, in-charge of Shekhernagar Investigation Centre.In Naokhali, Md Khokon died when a lightning struck him at Shonadia under Hatia upazila, said Abul Khayer, officer-in-charge of Hatia Police Station.In Madaripur, another victim Ayesha Begum died in the district's Shibchar upazila.In Shariatpur, Atikur Rahman, a ninth grader student died in lightning strikes in Jajira upazila today.