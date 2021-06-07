"It grazed me,"

Imagine trying to get up and get ready for your day but instead of having to shut off your alarm clock, you are greeted by a cannonball-sized chunk of ice.While Mother Nature can be known for some pretty interesting weather, this strange icy incident left one Elk Mound family with a large hole right above their bed.said homeowner Ken Millermon. "I would've probably been out, kicked the bucket [if it landed on me]. As soon as that came through, everything else was like dust of insulation. I couldn't see."The 12 pounds of ice causing thousands in damage."We've got a $1,000 deductible, which, I don't know where we're going to come up with that before it can get fixed and there's more than $1,000 of damage up there," Millermon said.The big question on everyone's mind is where did it come from?said neighbor Nathaniel Schery.Officials from the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minnesota said Tuesday morning's storms"All I know is God had to have been watching out for me because I could've died, I could've," Millermon said.