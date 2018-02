© Bloomfield Executive Cars



It is understood they can be caused by leaks from planes or when ice forms on planes at higher altitudes and breaks off in warmer air.



A Civil Aviation Authority spokesman said: "Ice falls can be as a result of meteorological phenomena , however ice falls from aircraft are considered to be rare in UK airspace.

A CCTV camera captured the moment a block of ice plummeted from the sky, narrowly missing a street cleaner.Council worker Serhiy Myeshkov said he felt lucky to be alive after the sheet of ice smashed on the road metres away from him.Mr Myeshkov was working in Kew, west London, under the busy Heathrow flight path when the ice crashed down nearby.He told the Richmond and Twickenham Times : "I was sweeping on the other side of the road, then heard a loud boom."A piece of ice,, fell from either a plane or from the sky. It all happened very quickly."I wasn't scared, but it could kill you. I feel lucky."The falling ice was captured on a taxi firm's security camera at 9am on Wednesday.Employee Amir Khan, 39, told the Evening Standard : "It was like the start of a disaster movie, like The Day After Tomorrow."It made such a loud noise like a meteorite crashing down. The street cleaner was so confused and scared. Everyone came running out to look at the sky. It was crazy."A spokesman for the CAA said: "Although ice does veryfall from aircraft,