© AP Photo / Christophe Ena

According to the French interior minister, the government has established an interministerial crisis unit to investigate the suspected bomb threat.An Air France plane travelling from N'Djamena to Paris was evacuated upon landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport due to the suspected presence of an explosive device, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday. Following a search of the plane,Earlier, Darmanin said that the plane had successfully landed at the airport without incident and had been isolated.In response to the suspected bomb threat, the government has set up an interministerial crisis unit, bringing together the head of government and several ministers, including the minister for Europe and foreign affairs, the minister of the armed forces, and the minister of transport.