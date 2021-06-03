Earth Changes
Mexico sinkhole continues to expand, threatens to swallow farm house
The Independent
Thu, 03 Jun 2021 18:15 UTC
The gaping sinkhole is more than 60ft deep and located in Santa María Zacatepec, Puebla state. It has also filled up with water, said state governor Miguel Barbosa Huerta at a press conference on Monday.
Dramatic images showing the scale of the hole have been widely shared online - but when it was first spotted on Saturday it measured just 15ft across. The family living nearby say it grew suddenly in the space of just 24 hours after a loud thud was heard, reported Newsweek.
Video from May 30th:
"It is a matter of enormous risk," the governor said. People have been evacuated from the house that is now teetering at the rim of the sinkhole, and locals have been asked by the authorities to stay away from the area.
The owners of the threatened home, Magdalena and Heriberto Sánchez, said they heard a crash and saw ground water bubbling. They said they are saddened because they built their house with a "lot of effort, sacrifice" and now face the prospect of losing it all.
"At 6 o'clock we heard thunder and we did not think this was it, and then my in-laws realised it. When I got closer, I saw that the earth sank and how the water was bubbling and I panicked," Ms Sánchez said.
"We have nothing. We're not from here. We have no relatives. We're alone," Mr Sánchez, who is from the state of Veracruz, told the AFP news agency.
"We think that it might be a combination of two factors: the softening of the field, the whole area was being cultivated, as well as the extraction of groundwater, which softens the subsoil," said Ms Manrique. An investigation into the cause has begun.
"A long time ago there was a jagüey there, but we don't know why they covered it, but we think that the water struggled to regain its space and that is why it appeared," a local told TV Azteca.
The appearance of a sinkhole is more common after strong seismic activity. It occurs when the ground becomes too weak to support the land above it, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The locals have been baffled by the unusual geological phenomenon and a large number of people have been coming to the site to witness it.
The governor promised the public that the government was aware of the situation and that so far no one had been harmed.
"It is a geological fault that must be addressed with great care, with technique and with all the precautions and we are doing it," he said.
In January 2020, at least six people died and more than a dozen were injured after a huge sinkhole swallowed a bus picking up passengers in northwestern China.
Comment: There has been an uptick in sinkholes and other land deformations world wide. Not all of them can be attributed to underlying conditions such as limestone erosion. One might wonder if they are perhaps related to the Earth's slowing rotation, which would cause the lithosphere to slip as the rotational speed of Earth's different geological layers become mismatched.
- Earth's rotation is slowing - and scientists say it 'could' cause major earthquakes (uhm, it already is)
- Earth's day is getting longer - Rotation is slowing down
- "Dramatic" increase of landslips in UK's Brecon Beacons
- Massive sinkholes open across Turkish farmland
- Biggest rockfall in 60 years at UK's Jurassic Coast, more falls expected
- Several cars fall into sinkhole in St. Petersburg, Russia
- Croatia sees gaping sinkholes emerge in area ravaged by December 2020 earthquake
- Massive sinkhole swallows lorries and buildings in Malaysia
And CRAZY PIG ...
[Link]