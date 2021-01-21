A total of 67 employees from two companies in Bestari Jaya near here were evacuated to a relief centre at SK Rantau Panjang, after a land subsidence occurred in an open area near the premises on Friday evening.Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Hafisham Mohd Noor said in the incident at about 6.50 pm, there was a 10m-deep fissure over 50,000 sq m of land near Jalan PKPS in Kampung Bestari Jaya near here."The JBPM received an emergency call at about 6.51 pm and seven firemen were rushed to the scene."Based on preliminary information, Selangor JBPM was told that there was a victim buried in the sediment, however after doing a headcount of workers at two nearby premises, none of the victims were found missing or buried," he said in a statement here yesterday.Hafisham said as the land was still unstable, Selangor JBPM and the police advised for operations at the two premises to be temporarily stopped, and the workers living in the hostel nearby to be transferred to S.K Rantau Panjang."Selangor JBPM carried out sanitisation work at the school before the poultry farm workers were transferred," he said.