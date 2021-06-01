Contempt Motion To Be Filed

CDMedia spoke to Attorney Bob Cheeley, plaintiff attorney in the Fulton County, GA election fraud case working its way through the court of Judge Amero in Henry County, having been moved out of Fulton for procedural reasons. Amero has granted Cheeley's, and attorneys for the other plaintiffs', request to unseal and scan at 600 dpi the mail-in ballots from the 2020 general election. Allegations are that tens of thousands of counterfeit ballots are included in the 147,000 batch of mail-in ballots and envelopes. The video surveillance film from State Farm Arena the night of Nov 3rd seems to validate these allegations.Cheeley relayed shocking information regarding the security alarm incident yesterday at the Fulton County ballot storage warehouse where a door was found ajar, and the facility unattended.Fulton County had been ordered by Judge Amero to guard the facility 24/7.Two Fulton County Sheriff vehicles had been securing the building since May 25th when Judge Amero ordered the facility guarded. Yesterday at 4pm, the two Sheriff cars left the parking lot for two hours.Cheeley divulged there is one security camera at least on the top of the building, and he has requested this footage.Cheeley believes the court will eventually allow the mail-in ballot envelopes to also be examined and counted."It was to encourage someone to break in," he declared.CDMedia is on top of this story and will report more when we received additional information.