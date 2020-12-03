Society's Child
Sidney Powell: Dominion server REMOVED from Fulton County while lawyers sought restraining order
The Epoch Times
Mon, 30 Nov 2020 18:37 UTC
"Someone went down to the Fulton center where the votes and Dominion machines were, claimed there was a software glitch and they had to replace the software, and it seems that they removed the server," Powell told Lou Dobbs Tonight in an interview aired on Nov. 30.
Powell added that her team does not know where the server is.
Jessica Corbitt, the director of external affairs for Fulton County, told The Epoch Times on Dec. 1 that the server in question is still on the premises of the recount location at World Congress Center in Atlanta.
Robb Pitt, the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, told reporters on Tuesday that the county was 88 percent through the recount when the Dominion server crashed. The Dominion technician on-site could not resolve the problem so another Dominion representative flew in the day after.
Pitt vehemently denied that his county was involved in any "hanky panky" in relation to the 2020 election.
Dominion's software and hardware feature prominently in two lawsuits filed by Powell in Georgia and Michigan. The lawsuits claim that the software is vulnerable to manipulation by hackers and was used to alter vote totals in the presidential election.
Powell prefaced her comment by saying that the alleged removal of the server took place when her team was seeking a temporary restraining order against the resetting, wiping, or altering of any of the Dominion machines. A district court judge subsequently granted the temporary restraining order on Sunday night.
Powell said her team is making significant progress in both cases while preparing to files suits in other states. She said the lawsuits are meant to stop the runoff elections in Georgia in January "because all the machines are infected with the software code that allows Dominion to shave votes from one candidate and give them to another and other features that do the same thing."
"Different states shaved different amounts of votes. The system was set up to shave and flip different votes in different states. Some people were targeted as individual candidates. It's really the most massive and historical egregious fraud the world has ever seen," Powell said.
Dominion has vehemently denied these and other allegations.
A Dominion Voting Systems server crashed on Nov. 29 during the second recount in Georgia, according to a spokesman for Fulton County.
"A newly purchased Dominion mobile server crashed," the spokesman told The Epoch Times via email. "Technicians from Dominion have been dispatched to resolve the issue."
The office of the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, was told of the issue and is aware of attempts to fix the problem, the spokesman said.
Dominion and Raffensperger's office didn't immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.
The judge presiding over the Powell case in Georgia has scheduled a hearing concerning the temporary restraining order for Dec. 4.
According to an affidavit from a GOP poll worker that was filed alongside the request for a restraining order, an election official wrote in a message on Nov. 25 that some ballot-counting machines were to be reset on Nov. 30 so they could be used in the machine recount requested by the Trump campaign given the tight margin with former Vice President Joe Biden.
Upon seeing the message, the poll worker said they notified their supervisor because they were concerned about wiping of the machines.
"I am seeing lots of notices from lawyers about possibly impounding the machines," the poll worker wrote, according to the affidavit. "Lawyers are now saying that the machines should be confiscated immediately before this happens to protect forensic data. They are saying those machines need to be impounded ASAP. Yikes. Maybe I'm being overly paranoid but let's be sure this is what we're supposed to be doing."
The supervisor responded: "It's what we are supposed to do. It will take a court order to stop this process — so I guess we need to keep watching the news. If we get a court order to stop, we will see it in our SOS information."
When the poll worker asked if the reset will wipe the forensic info from the machines, the manager said that "Atlanta already did it."
Comment: Poll workers are now coming forward to tell what they saw as the vote was coming in. From Arizona:
Brickman, the GOP head of one of the country's largest counties and a veteran county elections worker, submitted her testimony in a sworn affidavit under penalty of perjury. She testified that she and her Democratic partner witnessed "more than once" Trump votes default and shift to Biden when they were entering votes into Dominion machines from ballots that couldn't be read by machines.Ron, a white-hat hacker known on Twitter as .@codemonkeyz, has been tracking the fraud from a technical point of view:
She alleged that she was later threatened by election supervisors at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) for speaking out about what she had witnessed.
"I observed, with my Democratic partner, the preparation of a new ballot, since the original one was soiled, or wouldn't go through the tabulators. I read her a Trump Republican ballot, and as soon as she entered it into the system, the ballot defaulted on the screen to a Biden Democratic ballot," Brickman told GOP Arizona State legislators on Monday.
She remarked that when she reported the issue to election supervisors, others in the room also commented that they had "witnessed the same manipulation."
"We were never told what, if any corrective action was taken," Brickman continued. "All I know is the next day, I was called outside the room that I was working in for signature verification by a supervisor who said, 'I understand you caused some problems this week and you thought our machines were not working correctly.'
"I was told at that point in time that I could not discuss anything or talk about what was going on.
"Many people were threatened," Brickman told the hearing. "They were told that their voices would be suppressed, they would have to leave the room and not work there again. I'm here because I think this is our duty to speak the truth."
She told the hearing that she was yelled at and "reprimanded" by her own supervisor, who accused her of causing trouble and "bringing things up that I shouldn't have."
The Maricopa County recorder's office and the Arizona state secretary's office didn't immediately respond to requests for comments from The Epoch Times.
She also said that during testing and certification of the Dominion voting machines on Nov. 18, she had refused to approve the certification of the Dominion system during a meeting with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs because the machines had malfunctioned during the test, and were shut down and reset by Dominion staff instead of corrected.
She said that no explanation was given about the errors. "We could see the machines but we could not see or observe the software behind the machine to confirm what had really gone on," she added.
Brickman in the hearing also testified to a number of other voting irregularities that she directly observed, including the constant lowering of signature verification standards by her election supervisors in order to "move more quickly" and process the higher amount of early and mail-in ballots received for the November election.
"Standards were lowered from approximately 15 points of similarities ... reduced to a minimum of three, and then lowered to one, and ultimately none," Brickman said, recalling that she was told to "just pass each signature verification through."
"We were told, 'Too many rejections have already been turned in ... we need to move more quickly.' This is not the way an election should be run. Where's the integrity?" Brickman challenged.
The GOP chairwoman also said she observed signatures on envelopes that were completely different from the name of the listed voter being let through by election supervisors.
"So the ones who signed the envelopes were not the actual voters, but these were allowed to go through with 'Maricopa County verified' stamped on the outside of each affidavit envelope," she said.
Batches of envelopes bearing the same handwriting for different signatures were also observed, she said.
"There were at least 30 ballots that I saw at one time, that were signed by the same handwriting but on different voters' names," Brickman testified. "When I asked if the county attorney would be alerted for possible fraud, I was told 'no,' that supervisors would take care of it."
One of the most "egregious" irregularities, Brickman said, was the turning away of Trump votes as duplicated votes or "overvotes" because the voter filled checked both the bubble for Trump on the ballot but also wrote in the president's name under the write-in candidate.
"This would continue on as an overvote, which means no vote was counted at all despite the policy having been changed to allow these overvotes. Supervisors contradicted their own policies where the [voter's] intent was clear," she said.
"I am here today again not as an expert in the Dominion software but as a voter in Maricopa County who wants to hear and speak the truth even though myself and others have been suppressed to speak before you now," Brickman told the hearing.
"There should be integrity," she said.
Twitter user Code MonkeyZ posted video last night on Twitter and YouTube what is alleged to be Dominion workers using the internet and USBs to pass information between workers in Gwinnett County.
Via Ron - CodeMonkeyZ:
UPDATE — The Dominion employee was identified on 4Chan.
His name is Xavier Khouri
This raises serious questions.
Equally shocking.... Equally shocking....
President Trumps' Facebook page.
Donald J. Trump etc.