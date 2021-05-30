© Somerset County Prosecutor's Office



A monster New Jersey mom fatally slit her 4-year-old son's throat, then called 911 —, which she hurt while killing the tot, authorities say.Elina Gutti, 38, murdered her little boy and left his body in his bedroom early Feb. 6, police said.She then called cops to her South Bound Brook home around 2:30 a.m., whining about "unexplained injuries on her wrist," according to police.When officers arrived, Gutti met them with blood on her hands, according to the charging document.The child was pronounced dead just after 3:15 a.m., police said.according to NJ.com.The mother had recently told her ex-husband she was depressed, the report added.A grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday charging Gutti with first-degree murder and two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson announced.