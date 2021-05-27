© Getty Images / JanMiko

A Twitter post from a British meteorologist has gone viral after he detected "mind-boggling" temperatures within the Arctic Circle in Russia, where the thermometer last week hit 30°C, hotter than almost everywhere else in Europe.In the last few years, Russia's Arctic has seen extreme swings in temperature. Last June saw the small town of Verkhoyansk in the region of Yakutia break the record for the highest temperature ever recorded within the Arctic Circle, hitting a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius.Verkhoyansk had already held the record for the greatest temperature range on Earth, having once hit -68 degrees during winter.Earlier this year, at his annual speech to the Federal Assembly, Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced that the country would adapt its industries to global warming and establish strict controls over harmful emissions. Putin has previously voiced his concern about the effect of climate change on Russia, noting that 65% of the country's territory is made up of permafrost, and any drastic change could have disastrous consequences for the economy.