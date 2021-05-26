Fauci did it.

It came from a Lab.

China Virus - Made in the USA.

Clichés are boring. American political rhetoric is full of them. Sometimes it is really bad where we have three-word statements like "lock her up!" or "God hates fags!" or even slightly longer ones like "keep your laws off my body!" But sometimes things really do seem to become very simple, and such simplistic sayings gain a real place in the movement of the country's thought about issues.Today's issue is COVID-19 of course, and of particular interest is theThis is bringing up a few possible new short phrases designed to simplistically aggravate people.Phrases such as:Well, that last one is not making it into wide circulation. Here we have to point something out. Tucker Carlson has been on this issue like white on rye. This is great and as usual, he is doing a major service to the American people in terms of presenting some of most serious news that any mainstream broadcaster is giving right now.However, at this point, Mr. Carlson is too quick to dwell on the Chinese Lab as the origin of this virus and in my opinion, he is not dwelling enough onHowever, as you can see if you watch all of this, that part is changing. Tucker is not trying to toe an ideological line, and that is very good. He is trying to get to the truth of the matter, but it would appear that even he realizes that the "Overton Window" has to be moved slowly so thatThe virus escaped a lab in China, sure. But the, and when it was moved to Wuhan, continued to beThis part is going to be a bit difficult for the American people to get, and that is a tragedy. The American conservative pundits love to pound on China as the Great Enemy, but how can this keep goingHow does that work?We are going to have to wait and see. However, what seems to be a net positive in this developing story is that it is indeed "a developing story" and not something getting squashed by the "America never does anything wrong" propaganda machine. That self same machine that spits out three-word mantras for people to get aggravated with. Not for the sake of supporting that propaganda, but simply to deliver a message:Stay tuned.