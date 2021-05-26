Today's issue is COVID-19 of course, and of particular interest is the growing sense of certainty that SARS-CoV-2 is a chimera, an artificially-created virus that escaped from a laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. This is bringing up a few possible new short phrases designed to simplistically aggravate people.
Phrases such as:
- Fauci did it.
- It came from a Lab.
- China Virus - Made in the USA.
However, at this point, Mr. Carlson is too quick to dwell on the Chinese Lab as the origin of this virus and in my opinion, he is not dwelling enough on the American money funneled there by Dr Fauci (allegedly) to support gain of function research on coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2.
However, as you can see if you watch all of this, that part is changing. Tucker is not trying to toe an ideological line, and that is very good. He is trying to get to the truth of the matter, but it would appear that even he realizes that the "Overton Window" has to be moved slowly so that the American viewers will come to accept that it is not really China who is responsible for COVID-19.
It is the United States of America.
The virus escaped a lab in China, sure. But the research done in Wuhan apparently started in the United States, and when it was moved to Wuhan, continued to be supported by agencies and people in the United States, especially the National Institute of Health and Dr Anthony Fauci.
This part is going to be a bit difficult for the American people to get, and that is a tragedy. The American conservative pundits love to pound on China as the Great Enemy, but how can this keep going if the information proves that the Chinese lab was carrying out the American government's will?
How does that work?
We are going to have to wait and see. However, what seems to be a net positive in this developing story is that it is indeed "a developing story" and not something getting squashed by the "America never does anything wrong" propaganda machine. That self same machine that spits out three-word mantras for people to get aggravated with. Not for the sake of supporting that propaganda, but simply to deliver a message:
Stay tuned.
Comment: There is a lot of convincing evidence that the virus is man-made and that it was probably created in one of the biggest virus research labs in the USA.
What will happen when the US citizens find out that their corrupt government was involved in this nefarious business?
They used US taxpayer money to create the virus and then they used the virus to proclaim a false pandemic as an excuse to strip the people from their basic rights and ruin the economy.
A genius plan by sick minds to impose totalitarian control over the whole population.
