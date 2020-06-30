The article was initially published with the headline "Norway Scientist Claims Report Proves Coronavirus Was Lab-Made."1,2 Shortly thereafter, that headline was altered to "Controversial Coronavirus Lab Origin Claims Dismissed by Experts."3
Forbes Pulls a 180
As revealed in the side-by-side screenshots below, the 180-degree turnaround is being justified by citing "scientific consensus on COVID-19" — a consensus that most certainly does not exist as of yet — and evidence showing SARS-CoV-2 is lab-created is being roundly dismissed as "rumor and conspiracy." If this doesn't show you just how complicit the media is driving a pre-established narrative, I don't know what will.
The study from Sørensen and British professor Angus Dalgleish show that the coronavirus's spike protein contains sequences that appear to be artificially inserted. They also highlight the lack of mutation since its discovery, which suggests it was already fully adapted to humans.The updated article now reads:5
The authors of a British-Norwegian vaccine study6,7 — accepted by the Quarterly Review of Biophysics — claim that the coronavirus's spike protein contains sequences that appear to be artificially inserted.
In their paper, the Norwegian scientist Birger Sørensen and British oncologist Angus Dalgleish claim to have identified 'inserted sections placed on the SARS-CoV-2 spike surface' that explains how the virus interacts with cells in the human body. Virologists, however, note that similar sections appear naturally in other viruses.
Why All-Natural Narrative Is so Important to Maintain
Undoubtedly, the fear of exposure is real, and if you see the words "consensus" or "conspiracy theory,"8 you are likely seeing an attempt at a cover-up. What are they afraid of?
Well, there are many reasons for protecting the narrative that SARS-CoV-2 is of a natural origin. If it is proven to be a lab creation, the public may demand biosafety/biowarfare research into dangerous pathogens be stopped.
Thousands of scientists involved in such research would lose their jobs if funding came to a halt and biosafety level 4 laboratories were to be shut down to prevent another global manmade pandemic from occurring. These laboratories pose probably one of the greatest of any threats to mankind, and we deserve to have a serious debate about their risks and benefits.
Aside from threatening the future of biosafety/biowarfare research in general, many could potentially face life in prison for violating the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989.9
China, of course, has every reason to quell evidence that the pandemic originated in its first BSL4 laboratory, as it could be held legally responsible and restitution claims from affected nations would likely run in the trillions of dollars.10,11
Comment: That assumes the lab-created virus has its origins in China. This is a dubious assumption. See: Compelling Evidence That SARS-CoV-2 Was Man-Made
According to tech analyst Ray Wang, founder of Constellation Research Inc., colleagues within the Chinese scientific community told him they were prohibited from discussing the "new strain of flu" that had emerged in China in January 2020, because the Chinese Communist Party wanted to prevent the outbreak from becoming publicly known. According to Wang:12
"Nobody wanted to talk about it because there was a dual-use lab. If you're a government, you don't want to hurt your own people either. Today, what's actually happening is they are trying to cover up for that."
Comment: Or did they not want to reveal the US origins of the virus, which they undoubtedly realized early on.
But American scientists and health organizations would also be implicated, as the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), under the leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci, funded coronavirus gain-of-function research being done in Wuhan, China. So, to say there's a lot at stake would be a serious understatement.
The U.S. doesn't want to implicate its own agencies in the creation of this virus, which is why government officials focus on the source of the leak — China — rather than the fact that it's engineered. Clearly, if it's engineered, everyone associated with its creation, including those funding it, would be responsible.
So, when discussing the origin of SARS-CoV-2, it's important to be crystal clear on what the problem is, namely the existence of dangerous bioweapons/biodefense research. It's not a condemnation of the Chinese population or its government per se, although critique of China's handling of the outbreak is getting louder.
Even Fauci has stated, "I think the Chinese authorities that did not allow the scientists to speak out as openly and transparently as they could really did a disservice."13 However, while we may eventually be provided with unequivocal proof that SARS-CoV-2 leaked from the Wuhan lab, genetic manipulation will undoubtedly continue to be denied past any point of believability.
If SARS-CoV-2 is an engineered manmade virus, it is proof positive that gain-of-function research poses tremendous risks to humanity and that those risks far exceed any potential gain. Virtually all other threats to humanity — environmental toxins, pesticides, GMOs, pollution — pale in comparison to the danger posed by biodefense/bioweapons research.
