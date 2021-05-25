© Timothy A. Clary/AP

Following days of protests, state officials say children over 2 will be 'encouraged' to wear masksNew York will "encourage" but not require children aged 2 and older to wear masks in child care settings such as summer camps, including from county officials who pledged they would not enforce the mandate.The state health department and the Office of Children and Family Services issued a joint statement late Monday saying they had agreed to "revise guidance allowing child care providers to continue the practices and protocols that have been in place since the start of the pandemic by encouraging, not requiring, children aged 2-5 to wear masks, effective immediately."Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin is among a multitude of county leaders who have issued public statements in recent days indicating they would buck the directive and urging the state to reconsider."It was too far-reaching. These kids are in activities and now they're outside this time of year; it just didn't make any sense," said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. "A lot of parents were up in arms. ... It was really more of an outrage on this one than anything else I've seen over the past 12 months."Last week, a group of county leaders in the lower Hudson Valley — from Dutchess, Putnam, Sullivan, Rockland and Orange counties — wrote a similar letter to Cuomo urging him to abandon the new directive. They also said that children could not be "reasonably expected" to wear masks for hours in childcare and summer camp settings.