Mount Stromboli eruption
© YouTube/Disaster Compilations (screen capture)
The Italian volcanoes of Stromboli and Etna both erupted today, 19 May, according to Italy's volcanology institute INGV. Etna, located in the north-east of Sicily, erupted just after 07.00 this morning, reports local newspaper La Sicilia.

A strong blast occurred on the nearby Aeolian island of Stromboli just before 15.00 this afternoon, the latest in an "intense phase of renewed volcanic activity," according to INGV.