Have you managed to see your GP lately? I mean, actually see them in person, not on a screen, or heard them during a consultation down the phone? Or have you, perhaps, been asked to send the surgery a photo of the tumour on your leg, which is what one reader tells me happened to her 94-year-old mother? If you have seen a GP, congratulations! You are one of the lucky ones. What follows is a story about a lovely woman, a beloved wife, mother and dear friend, one of the tens of thousands who wasn't lucky."Due to Covid, face-to-face was said to be for emergency only. We were told we could self-refer to physio (the surgery wouldn't do it), yet, when we did, all the physio would do was a phone consultation followed by some exercises. Our GPs ignored our increasingly frantic requests (and letters from physios) for an X-ray or scan. Weeks passed and Joy's condition continued to worsen until she could not walk unaided. Eventually, her pain became so severe, I demanded painkillers. Only then did the GP book her an X-ray for early January.""The truth is very different. Our GP actually admitted that he was horrified how my wife had deteriorated when he eventually saw her in person! The cancer that was not diagnosed because our GPs would not see patients face-to-face has spread, not just to Joy's bones, but into her brain. She is too weak to commence the full cancer treatment. Joy is fearful and frightened while I cannot contemplate life without her. Turning the NHS into the National Covid Service has caused my wife and I endless pain and suffering."With pubs and restaurants doing their level best to offer a service outside under an awning in the foul weather, with hairdressers cutting hair wearing PPE, with Covid deaths reported as one on Monday,Before Covid, around eight out of 10 GP appointments were conducted face to face. At the height of lockdown, in April 2020, that figure reportedly fell to between seven and eight per cent. The widely lamented failure to resume appointments in person has given rise to the suspicion that GPs will never get back to normal.One Telegraph reader tells me she recently had a letter from her doctor saying that, henceforth, he would only offer video appointments. Richard, another reader who, after a fortnight, finally managed to get through on the phone, was told by his doctor that she needed to know his blood pressure before she renewed his medication."Great, at least I get to see her in person!" thought Richard. Not a bit of it. He was frankly astonished to hear the GP suggest that he buy a blood pressure monitor - "You can get one for around £20" - and do the reading himself. No further prescriptions would be issued until Richard told the doctor his blood pressure.How many GPs support these innovations which fly in the face of good medical practice as it has been taught for centuries?"I listened to Nick's email about his wife on Planet Normal and I felt embarrassed to be a General Practitioner," wrote Andrew from Devon. "The failure to see patients face to face has been awful. I hate it! We are trying to assess people, over the phone, with every symptom under the sun e.g. pain, breathlessness, weight loss, depression etc. It's impossible. I've been trying to see patients face to face throughout this whole crisis. I lobby my fellow practice partners about returning our surgery back to normal, but sadly they remain cautious about a waiting room full of people. This is despite over 90 per cent of our patients aged over 50 having been vaccinated!Others GPs have emailed to tell me about their own Joys, patients whose cancer could have been picked up if only they'd been examined in person. "This afternoon, I saw someone in his forties with Stage 4 lung cancer," writes Claire, a GP in east London. "Poor guy doesn't stand a chance."Like Andrew, Claire has pleaded with colleagues to go back to normal surgery, seeing all patients face to face, but she's been told this is "not allowed because we can't do the social distancing required in our small waiting room". At the moment, any patients fortunate enough to be seen are given a specific time to come in, well apart from other face-to-face appointments. "Apparently, there are no plans for this to change," says Claire,Honestly, how pathetic! If The Dog and Duck can put up a marquee in the car park to serve drinks, why can't GPs think creatively and do the same for blood tests? Most women would gladly have half a shandy with their smear test.Behind these sly manoeuvrings, I fear there are other, financial, concerns at work. A recent report said that demand for GP appointments has soared in the last year, at the same time as thousands of extra GPs promised by the Government have still to materialise.Back in April, Matt Hancock said that "patients who have got used to online GP and outpatient appointments during the crisis may not want face-to-face appointments when things go back to normal". The Secretary of State stressed that the NHS "must not lose" the digital "advances" that have been made during the Covid-19 pandemic.Advances for whom, Secretary of State? They're not advances if you're a woman called Joy with excruciating pain in your leg who couldn't get to see a GP who would probably have taken one look at her and referred her for an urgent scan, which would have found her cancer earlier, and enabled her to start life-prolonging treatment.Nick Stokes asked me to tell his wife's story so people would insist on better care from their GP and the Government might change the rules for surgeries "because at least then Joy's suffering will end in her leaving the world with a positive legacy". Are you able to see your GP? Are you a GP who wants to see patients but can't? If so, please let me know. Our lives shouldn't be at the mercy of bureaucrats who don't care about the emotional consequences of their rules.Let us be on the side of Joy. 