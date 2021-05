Parents in Loudon County, Virginia, have been fighting back. A wealthy, diverse suburb of Washington, DC, Loudon County used to have great schools. But once parents eyes were opened to the emergence of critical race and gender theory in the schools , as well as the absurd COVID requirements keeping kids locked out, they began speaking up and talking back to a school board that has maintained an iron grip on education.Tucker Carlson brought these local issues into the national spotlight on Thursday night, showing both a teacher and parent in a stand-off at a school board meeting in the county.A teacher claims that Harper Lee's great American novel To Kill a Mockingbird is racist because, basically, it might make people feel bad.River Bend Middle School teacher Andrea Weiskopf spoke up for the district's "Culturally Responsive Framework," which was put into place in June 2020 in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in May 2020, which sparked months of protests and riots.In the clip showed by Carlson, Weiskopf takes aim at those parents. "It's funny how they are so afraid of their children seeing another view," she says from behind a lime emblazoned cloth mask, "of sexuality, gender, or religion."Lashing out at parents who critiqued a curriculum full of sexually explicit books, Weiskopf said "If you you want to take a look at books that are assigned, let's read To Kill a Mockingbird together.Carlson shows an opposing parent's view. While Weiskopf is a white teacher dictating her views on classic American novels being racist, a mother who is black struck back against this racist indoctrination that has pushed into schools under the guise of compassion and anti-racism."We don't want your political advertisement to divide our children or belittle them. Think twice before you indoctrinate such racist theories. You cannot tell me what is or is not racist. Look at me. I had to come down here today to tell you to your face that we are coming together and we are strong," she said, adding that "This will not be the last greet-and-meet. Respectfully."Carlson suggested that she deserves an award. And she does.