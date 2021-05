A conservative activist group, helped by a former British spy, secretly surveilled government employees during the Trump administration with the goal of discrediting perceived enemies of former President Trump, The New York Times reported, citing people and documents on the matter.Project Veritas — with aid from a former British spy and Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater — was part of a campaign that involved surveillance operations against members of the FBI.The overall effort, the Times wrote, also included a plan for a sting operation against Trump's former national security adviser H.R. McMaster that involved some Veritas staffers, though Veritas itself has denied any involvement with that plot.Both, the Times alleged, were intended to reveal anti-Trump sentiments.A spokesperson for Project Veritas did not comment on the Times story but pointed to a video posted to YouTube featuring James O'Keefe, the head of Project Veritas.Prince and McMaster could not be reached for comment.As part of the FBI operation reported by the Times, Project Veritas rented a pricey Georgetown house as headquarters.The group reportedly had women pose as potential dates for FBI agents in order to secretly record them making negative comments about Trump.Prior to the FBI sting and the McMaster plot, members of Project Veritas were trained and supported by a former intelligence officer who had worked for MI-6, the United Kingdom's external intelligence agency. The MI-6 officer had been recruited by Prince in 2016 and helped Project Veritas with another sting operation that copied files and recorded conversations from the Michigan office of the American Federation of Teachers.Prince is the brother of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who served during the Trump administration.Under Prince's leadership, Blackwater was a federal security contractor during the Iraq War. In 2015, a former Blackwater employee was sentenced to life in prison and three others received 30-year sentences for their part in the 2007 killings of 14 unarmed Iraqi citizens.In December last year, Trump pardoned all four of the former contractors.