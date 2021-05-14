© Reuters/Drone Base



"We do not believe the Russian government was involved in this attack, but we do have strong reason to believe that the criminals who did the attack are living in Russia, that's where it came from."

"of the countries under whose hacker groups this UMBRAGE is disguised - Russia, North Korea, China, Iran. Therefore, it cannot be said with certainty that the attack was carried out by a hacker group from Russia, and that it was not a provocation made themselves from there, or from some other country."

A cyberattack that crippled fuel supplies on the East Coast of the US and sent gas prices soaring could have been an inside job conducted by American spooks, rather than foreign hackers, a prominent Russian IT expert has claimed.After a massive systems failure caused the Colonial Pipeline to shut down,as well as one of Russia's wealthiest women, made the explosive suggestions in an interview with RIA Novosti on Friday.According to her, the group, known asThe existence of the team first came to light in a series of documents published byand subsequently picked up by American media. At the time, USA Today said that the shadowy operativesOn Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that the devastating blow to America's infrastructure had been dealt from abroad:However, Kaspersky pointed outThe day before, the operators of the Colonial Pipeline said that service had resumed, and thatHowever, they added, it could take several days before gas supply issues were fully resolved.