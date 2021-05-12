© AP Photo / New York State Sex Offender Registry

Florida detectives have cleared Palm Beach County prosecutors and sheriff's officials of criminal wrongdoing in connection with their handling of wealthy and prominent sex offender Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade ago, reports released Monday show.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in its reports that it found no evidence that Epstein received any special treatment due to bribery or influence by any member of the Palm Beach County sheriff's or state attorney offices between 2005, when the investigation launched, and 2009, when he was released from jail.In three separate reports that were completed in March, Florida investigators wrote they found no evidence that any sheriff's deputy, former State Attorney Barry Krischer or any of his prosecutors "was coerced, bribed or engaged in any criminal activity in the performance of their duties."Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, who assumed office in 2005, issued a statement Monday saying he had asked for the investigation and welcomed its findings. He declined further comment, saying an internal investigation into possible violations of agency regulations is ongoing.Krischer, who served from 1993 to 2007, did not respond to a phone call and email seeking comment Monday. He had previously defended his handling of the investigation.Palm Beach police, meanwhile, took their evidence to federal prosecutors who threatened to bring charges until an agreement was reached in June 2008. Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution. He was sentenced to 18 months in the Palm Beach County jail system followed by 12 months of house arrest. He was required to register as a sex offender.While in Palm Beach sheriff's custody, Epstein was allowed to stay in an isolated cell at the county's minimum security stockade, where he roamed freely and watched television. State investigators said isolating him was a prudent decision, saying it was made to protect Epstein from other inmates and to prevent him from using his wealth to become "king of the dorms."A woman who was then 17 and another woman, who was then an adult, have said they were trafficked to Epstein's office to have paid sex with with him. The women declined to meet with Florida investigators, but their attorney texted an investigator that there was no wrongdoing by deputies, the reports said.