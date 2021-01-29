Society's Child
Ghislaine Maxwell forced girls into lurid performances for Jeffrey Epstein, court docs reveal
New York Post
Thu, 28 Jan 2021 07:56 UTC
An unidentified witness told of the alleged creepy forced performance in testimony that was revealed in 112 court documents running to thousands of pages that were released late Wednesday.
The witness — whose name was redacted — "testified that he watched Maxwell direct a room full of underage girls to kiss, dance, and touch one another in a sexual way for [Maxwell] and Epstein to watch," the documents stated.
The pair also allegedly used sex toys during group sex with longtime accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, whose since-settled lawsuit against British media heiress Maxwell, 59, produced the newly released documents.
Giuffre's ex-boyfriend, Anthony Figueroa, testified that the accuser told him she "and Ms. Maxwell and Jeffrey were all intimate together on multiple occasions."
"I remember her talking about, like strap-ons and stuff like that ... how they would always be using stuff like that," he said, repeating again later how the sex would be "with the strap-ons and dildos."
Giuffre also told him that "they would all go out to clubs to pick up girls and try and find them to bring back for Jeffrey."
Figueroa said that he told the FBI "anything they asked me," stressing, "I did not hold anything back."
But he did not recall being asked about the accuser's often-repeated allegation that she was forced to have sex three times with Prince Andrew, only saying it "could be possible" he talked to the feds about it.
The salacious details were released even as US District Judge Loretta Preska spared Maxwell's own deposition detailing her sex life from being included in the document dump.
Elsewhere, a handwritten telephone note from July 2004 included in the filing appears to show Maxwell warned Epstein that a girl aged 14 at the time was "available" and that he had "no one for tomorrow."
Another witness was recorded as being "in tears" as he recalled a 15-year-old girl "in utmost distress" — claiming that Maxwell "stole the young girl's passport and tried to make her have sex with Epstein and then threatened her."
Although the witness was not named, it was revealed in earlier court proceedings as being Rinaldo Rizzo, the house manager for her friend, and Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Eva Dubin.
Another witness also testified that Maxwell "recruited her from her school campus to have sex with Epstein with lies about being her personal assistant."
The documents also show how Maxwell tried to dismiss the complaints made by Giuffre by claiming she had an "opioid addiction" and had previously "cried rape" as a teenager.
She branded Giuffre as a "professional victim" and "sexually permissive" by digging up earlier police reports, according to the documents.
However, Maxwell's plan of attack was undermined when her own witness called to defend her in the lawsuit said he saw her "escort young girls he brought over to Epstein's home to Epstein for sex acts." He also said Maxwell "called him on the phone, asking him to bring over girls to Epstein's home," according to the documents.
"Now, there is actual, live testimonial evidence that [Maxwell] was a procurer of young girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein, with whom she shared a home and a life, thus validating Ms. Giuffre's claims," lawyers for Giuffre said of the witnesses' testimony.
Maxwell has been held without bail since pleading not guilty in July to recruiting girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s.
Epstein, 66, hanged himself in his Manhattan lockup in August 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.
