© Global Look Press



© Giuffre v. Maxwell, Southern District of New York

Ghislaine Maxwell was a voracious photographer who "constantly" snapped photos of topless girls at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion and kept the pictures in an album, according to freshly released court documents.A former butler at Epstein's Florida home told lawyers that Maxwell was an "avid" photographer who routinely took photos of scantily clad girls with a "special camera".Most of the images were taken poolside and were of "topless" young women, which Maxwell would later store in an album she kept on her desk, according to former employee John Alessi."She was very avid with photographs," Alessi said in federal court papers unsealed on Saturday. "She had this high-tech camera. She was constantly taking photographs."Alessi said most of the girls were European and some were American.British socialite Maxwell is in a New York jail awaiting trial on multiple counts of procuring girls as young as 14 for Epstein to abuse, and of allegedly abusing some of the girls herself. The 58-year-old has denied all the charges she faces.Alessi's statements to lawyers were made in June 2016 and were unsealed by a judge on Saturday. They relate to a settled defamation case between Maxwell and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was coerced into having sex with Prince Andrew from the British royal family.The FBI wants to interview Prince Andrew but he has denied all claims of wrongdoing. A lawyer representing Epstein's victims branded it "outrageous" that a year has passed since the queen of England's second-eldest son publicly promised to cooperate with the US authorities.Lisa Bloom called on the royal to submit to an interview with the FBI, saying "it is never too late to do the right thing."Disgraced businessman Epstein was found dead in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled a suicide, and intense speculation has surrounded the circumstances.