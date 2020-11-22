Society's Child
Ghislaine Maxwell 'constantly' snapped photos of topless girls at pedo Epstein's mansion, kept pictures in album
RT
Sun, 22 Nov 2020 22:30 UTC
A former butler at Epstein's Florida home told lawyers that Maxwell was an "avid" photographer who routinely took photos of scantily clad girls with a "special camera".
Most of the images were taken poolside and were of "topless" young women, which Maxwell would later store in an album she kept on her desk, according to former employee John Alessi.
"She was very avid with photographs," Alessi said in federal court papers unsealed on Saturday. "She had this high-tech camera. She was constantly taking photographs."
Alessi said most of the girls were European and some were American.
Alessi's statements to lawyers were made in June 2016 and were unsealed by a judge on Saturday. They relate to a settled defamation case between Maxwell and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was coerced into having sex with Prince Andrew from the British royal family.
The FBI wants to interview Prince Andrew but he has denied all claims of wrongdoing. A lawyer representing Epstein's victims branded it "outrageous" that a year has passed since the queen of England's second-eldest son publicly promised to cooperate with the US authorities.
Lisa Bloom called on the royal to submit to an interview with the FBI, saying "it is never too late to do the right thing."
Disgraced businessman Epstein was found dead in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled a suicide, and intense speculation has surrounded the circumstances.
Red sky in the morning, cloudy and storming. Ye know how to interpret the appearance of the sky, yet ye can't interpret the signs of the times?
