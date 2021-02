© REUTERS / Lucas Jackson; (inset)



Despite fraudster Robert Maxwell's frequent cruelty, Ghislaine remained a doting daughter, having learned her misguided loyalty to grotesque men from her mother, who suffered years of terrible abuse from the man she worshipped.As socialite Ghislaine Maxwell languishes in the same Manhattan jail in which her ex-boyfriend, paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, hung himself, a recent biography of her fraudster father suggests the apple didn't fall far from the tree.But it's not her father, the world-class blowhard, bullying conman 'Captain' Bob Maxwell from whom her character seems to have stemmed; it's her mother, the demure and insanely devoted Betty.The author of The Fall, John Preston, tracks Maxwell all the way back to his birth as Ludvik Jan Hoch in a forgotten backwater of former Czechoslovakia in 1923. It follows him through the various incarnations of his assumed identities - changing his name and spoken language when it suited - through his business career and ultimately to his death on November 5, 1991, aged 68, after he slipped from the deck of his yacht, Lady Ghislaine, into the sea near the Canary Islands.In stark comparison to the undoubted episodes of bravery, however,Yet, somehow, this war crime went unpunished despite a later investigation into the incident. Not that Maxwell ever hid from the murder, with friends and family aware of his military record, warts and all. What must Ghislaine the young child have made of such an act, of which she must surely have been aware?, which too must have been witnessed by Ghislaine, the baby of the family. The message? Don't upset the big man, or bad things will happen.While Ghislaine was still a toddler, her oldest brother Michael was in a car accident that left him in a coma. All Betty's energy went into his care to such an extent that three-year-old Ghislaine confronted her, standing before her to declare, "Mummy, I exist," in a heartbreaking cry for attention.It was an unforgiving household for the Maxwell children, with their father flying off the handle at the slightest infringement of his strict rules. ButIt is not a leap too far to see the same pattern of behaviour exhibited by Ghislaine in her relationship with Epstein, and testified to by numerous young girls she introduced to him. They saw her initially as a protective big sister, but soon realised she was anything but.In Betty's own biography, written some years before her death in 2013 at the age of 91 - entitled 'A Mind of My Own' - her failure to stand up to Maxwell and her willingness to allow him to dominate her was given as the reason for her passive collusion in the cruelty towards their children.She denied any responsibility for the misery suffered by, claiming all along that she had no idea what was taking place. She told a Guardian interviewer in 2000, "There is nothing I could have done to alter what happened. I was not involved in his business at all so I didn't know what was happening."That claim echoes down the years in Ghislaine's denial of wrongdoing as Epstein and his friends trafficked underage girls around the world for sex. A silent onlooker with eyes only for one man, to such an extent that she cannot admit to herself that he is capable of such aberrant behaviour, or the fact that she acted as his enabler.But again, Betty's venture began three years before her husband's death, when their marriage was pretty much over. It's easy to see it as an attempt to reconnect withHer 70th birthday party at the Dorchester with 150 guests proved a humiliating event, when Maxwell used the toast to regale the guests with his latest machinations in trying to buy the New York Daily News, barely mentioning Betty at all. Once he finished his speech, he simply upped and left for a flight to New York, leaving Betty to listen to the toasts and cut her birthday cake on her own. Whether through indifference or deliberate cruelty, Maxwell's intent to harm was clear.In another episode, after her husband insisted that she agree to a divorce, Betty asked Maxwell to spend a few days with her aboard their Lady Ghislaine yacht so they could work out the end of the marriage in a civilised manner.Despite his pledge to meet her in one port after the other as she sailed around the Aegean Sea, Maxwell never materialised. The emotional torture she must have felt is beyond cruel.All the time, Ghislaine was seeing what her mother was prepared to do in order to keep the man she loved, learning the lesson that even when such huge personal sacrifices fail to pay off, then the only way forward is continued appeasement, humiliation and denial.when these things were still fresh in everyone's minds.Still, Ghislaine stuck by him. So to witness her refusal to chuck Epstein to the wolves, even now when he is dead and her freedom relies on what she can tell the court about her relationship with the paedophile, you can start to understand the origins of this cult leader-like obeisance.Her brother Ian expressed "a combination of exhilaration and being scared" when he heard of his father's death. He escaped the misfortune ofBut Ghislaine was devastated by her father's demise.Betty, too, was crushed. But she never turned on her husband. Never uttered a word out of place other than to blame unspecified "defects" for his affairs, fraud and extreme behaviour. Much like Ghislaine with her former lover, Epstein."He was enormously intelligent with extreme qualities, and he also had the defects that go with it. But I'm a very loyal person.These were not values she learned from her father; no, these were handed from mother to daughter, and now she too will pay a heavy price for her unswerving devotion to the monster she loved.That price, most likely, will be her freedom.