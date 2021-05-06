© AFP/Presidential Photo Division (PPD) King Rodrigues

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered police to arrest anyone not wearing a mask properly, including below the nose, as the country battles to contain surging COVID-19 infections.Duterte issued the directive after a meeting with his COVID-19 task force - where everyone except him was seen wearing the mandatory face covering - an official video released late Wednesday showed.But Duterte said police should get tough on rule breakers and arrest those not wearing a mask properly - including those who leave their nose exposed."It's not for me, it's not for us. It's for the interest of the country so you won't infect and you won't be infected."Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque confirmed the arrest order on Thursday, saying violators could be held for up to 12 hours without charge.Rights group Karapatan slammed the latest directive as "brazenly unscientific and ineffective" as well as a "disproportionate use of force"."Over-congestion and inhumane conditions in the country's detention facilities already pose risks to the health of prisoners - and detaining hundreds of alleged violators in these cramped facilities where physical distancing is impossible to observe would only facilitate the rapid spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19," it said in a statement.Police and soldiers have played a key role in the country's pandemic response, setting up checkpoints and deploying thousands of personnel to enforce stay-at-home orders.The Philippines' caseload of more a million infections is the second-highest in Southeast Asia.