© STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

But not last year.

The U.S. birth rate fell 4% last year, the largest single-year decrease in nearly 50 years, according to a government report being released Wednesday.Births have been declining in younger women for years, as many postponed motherhood and had smaller families."The fact that you saw declines in births even for older moms is quite striking," said Brady Hamilton, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the lead author of the new report.The CDC report is based on a review of more than 99% of birth certificates issued last year. The findings echooutbreak.The pandemic no doubt contributed to last year's big decline, experts say. Anxiety about COVID-19 and its impact on the economy likely caused many couples to think that having a baby right then was a bad idea.Bu. CDC researchers are working on a follow-up report to better parse out how the decline unfolded, Hamilton said.Other highlights from the CDC report:— The U.S. birth rate dropped to about 56 births per 1,000 women of child-bearing age, the lowest rate on record. The rate is half of what it was in the early 1960s.— The birth rate for 15- to 19-year-olds dropped 8% from 2019. It's fallen almost every year since 1991.— Birth rates fell 8% for Asian American women; 3% for Hispanic women; 4% for Black and white women; and 6% for moms who were American Indians or Alaska Natives.— The cesarean delivery rate rose, slightly, to about 32%. It had generally been declining since 2009.— Some good news: The percentage of infants born small and premature — at less less than 37 weeks of gestation — fell slightly, to 10%, after rising five years in a row.