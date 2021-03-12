© Reuters/Charles Platiau



In 2020, the number of people who turned to the food bank because they couldn't afford food rose sharply. Where, the Dutch food bank reports.The sharp increase wasThe demand for assistance differs between regions with Amsterdam and Rotterdam in the lead.Going to the food bank is still often associated with shame. This causes people who do not have enough money to buy their groceries to avoid the food bank.to reduce the negative connotation linked to asking for assistance from a food bank.Help is especially required now that, the food bank says. "Because as the pandemic has let us see, this is a hefty blow for everyone. From young to old, from employees to employers and from start-ups to established businesses", the organization said in a press release.In the Netherlands,