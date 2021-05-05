April sure felt a chilly month across much of the Northern Hemisphere, and the official data from individual nations is now proving just how historically cold it actually was...
THE NETHERLANDS
With an average temperature of just 6.7 degrees Celsius, last month was Holland's coldest April since 1986 (solar minimum of cycle 21) — temps finished 3.2 degrees C. below the norm of 9.9 degrees C., reports Weer.nl.
The month actually finished up colder than February
April's lowest temperature was posted in the village of Eelde, Drenthe when the mercury sank to a Tulip-freezing -4.5C (23.9F) on April 26.
Furthermore, the late-season chill also delivered a total of 10 snow days, and with April's climatological average sitting at just 2.5 snow days, this makes it the most snow recorded in the Netherlands in April since 1977 (solar minimum of cycle 20).
POLAND
April 2021 in Poland was also incredibly cold.
According to Metomodel, the nationwide anomaly was -2.57C below the norm.
This made for Poland's coldest April since 1997 (solar minimum of cycle 22).
SWEDEN
Overall, Sweden also averaged a cooler than average month..
Anomalies ran around 1.5C below seasonal expectations in central and southern parts:
FRANCE
In France, after the nation's devastating spell of April frosts which led to the declaration of an "agricultural disaster," April's temperature officially averaged-out at 10.43C, or 0.69C below the 1981-2010 baseline.
The nation suffered its coldest April since 2001, even according to the country's UHI-ignoring data.
AUSTRIA
As reported by zamg.ac.at, April 2021 in Austria was much colder than average.
The small landlocked nation closed with a temperature anomaly of -1.7C below the 1981-2010 baseline, with its average minimum dropping a whopping 2.5C below the mean:
SWITZERLAND
The national average in April across Switzerland sank to 2.9C — a full 1C below the 1981-2010 norm.
The last time the country suffered an April this cold was back 2001.
And across the Upper Engadin, the month actually finished up almost 2C below the baseline — you have to go back to the 1980s here to find a colder April, reports meteoschweiz.ch who calls conditions in April: "The Great Cold."
THE UK
Not to be left out, the UK Met Office has confirmed that the average temperature in April was the lowest seen in Britain since 1922 (solar minimum of cycle 15). It also states that there were "high levels of air frost, not seen since 1960."
Provisional figures from the Met Office's National Climate Information Centre also show that April had the third lowest average temperature since records began back in 1884 — so hardly signs of an impending fiery AGW catastrophe then...?
"Early in the month we saw a cold plunge of Arctic maritime air bringing wintry showers with lying snow," says senior scientist at the Met Office's National Climate Information Centre Mike Kendon: "Cold nights have been the norm across the UK, especially in northern England and Scotland, with the lowest reading coming in at -9.4C at Tulloch Bridge on April 12"-which Kendon fails to point out was a daily record in books dating back to the 1800s.
Britain, along with much of Europe AND the northern hemisphere, continues to suffer extreme cold for the time of year: a reality the UK Met Office routinely calls an impossibility under the fantasy doctrine and sham-tastic stratagem that is the Anthropogenic Global Warming hypothesis. Even during the first few days of May, incredibly rare frosts are hitting even the most southern reaches of the UK. And with a Central England Temperature (CET) of just 6.7C (provisional to May 2-so very early days, admittedly) the UK is currently on for its coldest Maysince record books began 362 years ago in 1659, comfortably besting the current top spot holder for the coldest May on record -the May of 1698- by a full 1.8C!
It's long-time we ditched the notion that our planet is warming at all, let alone catastrophically: the latest UAH data reveals that Earth's average temperature dropped even further below the 30-year baseline in April; but unfortunately, powerful forces are propping up AGW, and mere facts won't ever be enough to bring it down.
It's Getting Harder and Harder to Maintain the Lie: Global Temperatures Sink Further in April
OUR SUN [ONCE AGAIN] GOES "SPOTLESS"
Solar and geomagnetic activity are very low — the Sun is once again spotless.
Solar Cycle 25 Shows Signs of Life: "New Best Fit" Released
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
