THE NETHERLANDS

POLAND





SWEDEN

FRANCE

AUSTRIA

SWITZERLAND

THE UK

OUR SUN [ONCE AGAIN] GOES "SPOTLESS"

Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse's reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as "false" and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.



So, be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).



And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse.



The site receives ZERO funding, and never has. So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.



Grand Solar Minimum + Pole Shift

With an average temperature of just 6.7 degrees Celsius, last month wascoldest April since 1986 (solar minimum of cycle 21) — temps finished 3.2 degrees C. below the norm of 9.9 degrees C., reports Weer.nl.The month actually finished up colder than FebruaryApril's lowest temperature was posted in the village ofwhen the mercury sank to a Tulip-freezing -4.5C (23.9F) on April 26.Furthermore, the late-season chill also delivered a total of 10 snow days, and with April's climatological average sitting at just 2.5 snow days, this makes it the most snow recorded in the Netherlands in April since 1977 (solar minimum of cycle 20).April 2021 inwas also incredibly cold.According to Metomodel, the nationwide anomaly was -2.57C below the norm.This made for Poland's coldest April since 1997 (solar minimum of cycle 22).Overall,also averaged a cooler than average month..Anomalies ran around 1.5C below seasonal expectations in central and southern parts:In, after the nation's devastating spell of April frosts which led to the declaration of an " agricultural disaster ," April's temperature officially averaged-out at 10.43C, or 0.69C below the 1981-2010 baseline.The nation suffered its coldest April since 2001, even according to the country's UHI-ignoring data.As reported by zamg.ac.at , April 2021 inwas much colder than average.The small landlocked nation closed with a temperature anomaly of -1.7C below the 1981-2010 baseline, with its average minimum dropping a whopping 2.5C below the mean:The national average in April acrosssank to 2.9C — a full 1C below the 1981-2010 norm.The last time the country suffered an April this cold was back 2001.And across the Upper Engadin, the month actually finished up almost 2C below the baseline — you have to go back to the 1980s here to find a colder April, reports meteoschweiz.ch who calls conditions in April: "The Great Cold."Not to be left out, the UK Met Office has confirmed that the average temperature in April was the lowest seen in Britain since 1922 (solar minimum of cycle 15). It also states that there were "high levels of air frost, not seen since 1960."Provisional figures from the Met Office's National Climate Information Centre also show that April had the third lowest average temperature since records began back in 1884 — so hardly signs of an impending fiery AGW catastrophe then...?"Early in the month we saw a cold plunge of Arctic maritime air bringing wintry showers with lying snow," says senior scientist at the Met Office's National Climate Information Centre Mike Kendon: "Cold nights have been the norm across the UK, especially in northern England and Scotland, with the lowest reading coming in at -9.4C at Tulloch Bridge on April 12"-which Kendon fails to point out was a daily record in books dating back to the 1800s.Britain, along with much of Europe AND the northern hemisphere, continues to sufferfor the time of year: a reality the UK Met Office routinely calls an impossibility under the fantasy doctrine and sham-tastic stratagem that is the Anthropogenic Global Warming hypothesis. Even during the first few days of May, incredibly rare frosts are hitting even the most southern reaches of the UK. And with aof just 6.7C (provisional to May 2-so very early days, admittedly) the UK is currently on for its coldest Maysince record books began 362 years ago in 1659, comfortably besting the current top spot holder for the coldest May on record -the May of 1698- by a full 1.8C!It's long-time we ditched the notion that our planet is warming at all, let alone catastrophically: the latest UAH data reveals that Earth's average temperature dropped even furtherin April; but unfortunately, powerful forces are propping up AGW, and mere facts won't ever be enough to bring it down.Solar and geomagnetic activity are very low —Solar Cycle 25 may have shown unmistakable signs of life of late, but it remains on track to be another historically weak one, similar to Cycle 24 (according to NOAA-see link below) — today's return to a bank solar disk only adds further supports to this.Theare returning, the mid-latitudes arein line with the great conjunction cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays , and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as " the weakest of the past 200 years ", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and