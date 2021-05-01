Puppet Masters
"I'm in trouble!" Biden panics at not being able to find his mask
Summit News
Fri, 30 Apr 2021 16:26 UTC
Joe Biden was caught in yet another embarrassing public gaffe as he panicked about losing his face mask during a speech to supporters in Georgia.
Biden was seen wearing his mask before he delivered the remarks but maybe should have kept it on given that he coughed and spluttered at several moments throughout his 20 minute address.
When Biden invited Democrat Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to join him on stage, the first lady pointed at her own mask in an effort to remind Biden to put his back on.
However, this didn't happen because Biden spent the next minute fumbling around trying to find the object without success, repeatedly flipping through a folder of notes to no avail.
"I'm looking for my mask. I'm in trouble," Biden said to the crowd as a staffer got on stage to give him one while Warnock and Ossoff tried to distract the crowd.
Biden finally found his own mask in his pocket, having previously failed to check what would have been the obvious place to look, before continuing with the event.
Despite the fact that the CDC updated its advice to say that vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors, Biden's entire team is still doing so, once again underscoring how the face covering is purely a political symbol.
Comment: Others noticed the gaffe and started asking questions, via RT:
Americans on social media were quick to question why Biden even needed a mask since the president was both fully vaccinated and outside.See also: Biden recklessly says it's a patriotic responsibility for vaccinated people to wear masks
According to new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccinated Americans "can gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues." Biden also shared the news in a maskless address this week, telling Americans that if they're "fully vaccinated," "outdoors," and "not in a big crowd, you no longer need to wear a mask."
Though Thursday's Georgia event could be considered a crowded setting, there were just four people on the stage with Biden - the First Lady and Georgia Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who were all wearing their own masks.
"Excuse me, but why are all these dweebs wearing masks outside? I thought Biden decreed that vaccinated citizens no longer have to mask up outdoors?" tweeted one conservative social media user, while Biden was also mocked by Republican Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs and others.
A screenshot of Biden in a virtual climate meeting between world leaders last week went viral after it showed him to be the only leader at that moment wearing a face mask. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden wore the mask to send a "message" to the world and also because there were others with him in the room at the time.
Reader Comments
In just a few years, black became white, up became down, man became woman, woman became man, every institution has proven itself to be corrupt and corruptible, the powers running the show are unseen, we only see their employees doing their bidding while enriching themselves beyond belief. At times it feels like whatever they did at CERN tossed us into an alternate reality or universe.
.He must feel a sadness and shame at what is today for Us and we must not forget him!
FREE JULIAN ASSANGE!!