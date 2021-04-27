© Fox News



There's no scientific justification for any of it.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about masks. I mean, you're seeing more and more talk about it. And I know the CDC is looking at perhaps revising their guidance about wearing masks outdoors at this time. What's your best guidance on that at this point?



ANTHONY FAUCI: You know, I don't want to get ahead of them, George. But I think it's pretty common sense now that outdoor risk is really, really quite low, particularly -- I mean, if you are a vaccinated person, wearing a mask outdoors, I mean, obviously, the risk is minuscule.

. So, why did we keep playing along?

BRADLEY KEYES, FORMER TRACK AND FIELD COACH, PEMBROKE ACADEMY: My goal is to get these mandates removed. And it's not just track and field. It's tennis. It is baseball. It's every outdoor sport. Masks will be worn at all times: practices and competitions. Tennis, wonderful example. Singles tennis. You go watch practices, everyone is wearing masks. Competitions, they will be wearing masks, even though they're 30 to 60 feet apart on the courts.

This is about political power.

RON DESANTIS: Dr. Gupta mentioned not putting masks on kids - that it's not effective, not necessary. Martin Kulldorff, do you agree that there's no reason for them to be wearing face masks?



HARVARD UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR DR. MARTIN KULLDORFF: Children should not wear face masks, no. They don't need it for their own protection and they don't need it for protecting other people, either.



DESANTIS: Jay?



STANFORD UNIVERSITY PHYSICIAN AND EPIDEMIOLOGIST DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA: How do you teach a child to read with a face mask on zoom?