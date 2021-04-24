© Russian Emergencies Ministry

Fortunately, the incident didn't cause any injuries or deaths, with its impact limited to waterfront damage.A massive ice drift in the Amur River has crashed into the coastline in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk,The local directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Russia's equivalent to the US Federal Emergency Management Agency, confirmed to Sputnik that a task force had been dispatched to the scene and that no civilians are in danger.The ice is believed to have come from the upper reaches of the Amur, the powerful river which forms the border between Russia's Far East and northeastern China.This type of invasion of the shore is said to be a yearly occurrence on the Amur,