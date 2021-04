A mother in Gwinnett County, Georgia, demanded her local school board lift its mask requirement for young children in an emotional speech at an April 15 board meeting.Courtney Ann Taylor appeared to nearly cry while speaking to the board. Her voice cracked several times and her passion brought applause and cheers from some of the assembled guests.Taylor then called out any school board members that would cite guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to justify continuing the mask mandate."And this has to stop. Defend our children. My 6-year-old can't come up here and say this. It has to stop. Take these off of our children," Taylor concluded.CDC guidelines say that children age 2 and up should be masked."Children 2 years of age and older should wear a mask," the CDC states . "CDC recognizes that wearing masks may not be possible in every situation or for some people. Correct and consistent use of masks may be challenging for some children, such as children with certain disabilities, including cognitive, intellectual, developmental, sensory and behavioral disorders. Learn more about what you can do if your child or you cannot wear masks in certain situations.""Note that wearing a mask is not a substitute for other everyday prevention actions, like avoiding close contact with others and washing hands frequently," the CDC says.