Baralacha, Rohtang, Kunzum and nearby regions have received more than 75cm of snow in the last 48 hours.

Heavy #Snowfall in upper #Himachal wreaks havoc on fruits and vegetable crops while blocking many roads here. Upper Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, upper parts of Kullu, Chamba and Kangra are receiving snow since Tuesday. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/fMDJ6gAaxx — TOIChandigarh (@TOIChandigarh) April 22, 2021

A large number of avalanches have been reported from Lahaul while hailstorms are likely to cause damage to crops in parts of Kullu district.Upper Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, upper parts of Kullu, Chamba and Kangra are receiving snow since Tuesday. Mid and low hillsreceived rain on Wednesday while some parts were lashed with hail. The snowfall has blocked many roads.The Manali-Atal tunnel road has been blocked with snow as both portals of the tunnel have received more than 30cm snow. Manali-Leh highway is also blocked since Monday and so are the interior roads of Lahaul. While Kapla and Keylong have received just above 15cm of snow, Darcha, Koksar, Peukar, Naingar, Chokhang, Chhika-Rarik andPeople in Himachal Pradesh were upset over scant snowfall in this winter. Now they are again upset with the untimely heavy snowfall.People in Kinnaur on Wednesday woke up to snowfall in apple orchards that are under full bloom. Many parts of the district, including Kalpa, got moderate snow. Kinnaur is known to produce delicious apple, which is also the main driver of the district's economy. Snowfall on flowers may have damaged the crop to a large extent.