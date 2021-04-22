Upper Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, upper parts of Kullu, Chamba and Kangra are receiving snow since Tuesday. Mid and low hillsreceived rain on Wednesday while some parts were lashed with hail. The snowfall has blocked many roads.
Many avalanches have hit the Lahaul valley, which has received 15 to 45cm of snow.
The Manali-Atal tunnel road has been blocked with snow as both portals of the tunnel have received more than 30cm snow. Manali-Leh highway is also blocked since Monday and so are the interior roads of Lahaul. While Kapla and Keylong have received just above 15cm of snow, Darcha, Koksar, Peukar, Naingar, Chokhang, Chhika-Rarik and many other upper reaches have received 30 to 45cm of fresh snow. Baralacha, Rohtang, Kunzum and nearby regions have received more than 75cm of snow in the last 48 hours.
People in Himachal Pradesh were upset over scant snowfall in this winter. Now they are again upset with the untimely heavy snowfall.
People in Kinnaur on Wednesday woke up to snowfall in apple orchards that are under full bloom. Many parts of the district, including Kalpa, got moderate snow. Kinnaur is known to produce delicious apple, which is also the main driver of the district's economy. Snowfall on flowers may have damaged the crop to a large extent.
