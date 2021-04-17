snow
4.5 inches of snowfall fell in Casper between Wednesday night and 7:00 am Friday, according to preliminary snowfall reports by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton.

NWS said the slow-moving spring storm from the south brought "bands of snow" to southern and central Wyoming beginning Wednesday morning.

Fremont County saw the heaviest snowfall accumulations, with 12 inches in Lander and 12.1 inches in Riverton.

Thermopolis in Hot Springs County got 8.5 inches, and parts of Lincoln County got 10.

Another winter storm system is expected to move into Wyoming starting Sunday night, bringing near record lows on Monday.