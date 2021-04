© REUTERS/Bob Strong/File Photo



The US managed only to "further destabilize the Middle East" and line the pockets of defense contractors

Barack Obama was barraged by sarcastic tweets after arguing that President Joe Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan was necessary because the US military had done all it could after nearly 20 years of war.Biden announced on Wednesday that American forces will leave Afghanistan by September. Explaining his decision, he said that he refused to continue the cycle of "extending or expanding" the US military presence in the country,and that he was determined not to pass the conflict on to a fifth.The Democrat said that he had spoken to Obama as well as former President George W. Bush earlier in the week about his withdrawal plans.Biden, who served as vice president during Obama's two terms in office, received public support from his fellow Democrat over the decision. In a statement,, but that the military conflict, which began in October 2001, should come to an end.of putting our troops in harm's way, it is time to recognize that we have accomplished all that we can militarily, and that it's time to bring our remaining troops home," Obama said.But while Obama hailed Biden's "bold leadership" in pulling troops out ofFor starters,"'Accomplished all that we can militarily' is a really funny way of saying this was a monumental failure," observed one commenter.Others pointed to the somewhat inconvenient fact that former President Donald. Biden promised only to begin the wind-down process by then, with the goal of having all US forces out of the country by September 11.Still, there were some who seemed to side with Obama's take on the foreign policy matter. Numerous replies applauded Biden and his "sensible" decision to bring US military involvement in Afghanistan to a close.