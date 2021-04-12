St Vincent volcano eruption
Massive power outages struck the Caribbean island of St Vincent before dawn on Sunday, as officials recorded more explosive activity at a long-dormant volcano that launched into a series of eruptions.

After remaining quiet for nearly 42 years, La Soufriere rumbled back into life Friday, blanketing the island in ash and permeating the air with the stench of sulphur. The eruptions prompted thousands to flee for safety, with around 16,000 people living in areas under evacuation orders.

