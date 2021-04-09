At least four gray whales have been found dead in the Bay Area in just over a week, The Marine Mammal Center said Thursday.The first one washed up last Wednesday at Crissy Field in San Francisco, the center said. The second one washed up Saturday at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve in San Mateo County. A third one was found this week floating in the San Francisco Bay.The fourth whale washed ashore at Muir Beach in Marin County, the center said Thursday.Scientists from the mammal center were unable to determine a cause of death for the whale found at Crissy Field. They are still investigating the deaths of the other three whales.