President Biden will announce on Thursday six executive actions geared towards preventing all forms of gun violence, including mass shootings, community violence, domestic violence and suicide.The Department of Justice (DOJ) will issue a series of proposed rules aimed at restricting the proliferation of so-called ghost guns, encouraging states to adopt red flag laws and tightening loopholes around certain modified pistols.The department is also expected to issue a comprehensive report on firearm trafficking for the first time since 2000, and Biden will make official his intent to nominate David Chipman, a gun control advocate, to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.The DOJ within 30 days will issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of ghost guns.The senior administration officials said ghost guns are a growing problem and are made through kits containing nearly all components of a gun, with assembly directions. The officials wouldn't specify if this rule would classify ghost guns as firearms. A group of Democratic senators previously urged Biden to grant ATF greater authority to regulate ghost guns."As the president urges Congress to pass legislation that will create an appropriate, national red flag law and also pass legislation that incentivizes states to adopt red flag laws, the Justice Department's published model legislation will make it easier for states that want to adopt red flag laws to do so," the official said.Biden will also take action toward evidence-based community violence intervention programs that can be used as tools "without turning to incarceration," according to the officials. Five federal agencies will be making changes to 26 different programs to support community violence intervention programs.The executive actions come weeks after the shootings in Georgia and Colorado, the first high-profile mass shootings of the Biden administration. The president had vowed to take action in his first 100 days to tackle gun violence after years of inaction by Congress, and it remains unclear whether any gun reforms will pass the narrowly divided Senate.Momentum has repeatedly hit a wall in Congress, even as mass shootings become commonplace in the United States. Congress failed to pass stronger gun laws after the Sandy Hook shooting, when Biden was vice president, and initial optimism fell by the wayside following back-to-back massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in 2019."The administration is going to move forward to deliver progress via executive action when we have the authority to do so," the official said.The officials also stressed that Biden has worked with gun violence prevention advocacy groups for years, dating back to his time in the Senate. Chipman is a senior policy adviser at the group Giffords."He has been in a long conversation with many of these groups," the official said, adding that Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice and Biden adviser Cedric Richmond have been leading these conversations.Everytown for Gun Safety said in a statement that these actions "begin to make good on President Biden's promise to be the strongest gun safety president in history.""We are glad to hear the administration's commitment that today's actions are just the beginning, and look forward to continuing to work closely with them to end gun violence in this country," Everytown President John Feinblatt said in a statement on Wednesday.Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts also called these actions "a huge victory" and applauded Biden in a statement.