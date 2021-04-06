Morris, a former advisor to President Bill Clinton, speaking on "The Cats Roundtable" radio show hosted by John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM, shared:
"Biden's infrastructure package is designed to collectivize the United States, to regiment us, to unionize us, and to make us controllable and tractable as an economy. The metaphor that comes to mind is when Stalin insisted that all the farmers go to collective farms. You cannot get those funds unless you unionize. Davis-Bacon will control all of that spending. You have to have a union for your company to qualify. That's going to force the entire construction industry and huge numbers of other industries into unionization."Barack Obama was a communist through-and-through and yet he lied and pretended to be for America. It was a big lie. This is why every action Obama took led to the destruction of America. Obama then set up and spied on the Trump team before the 2016 election and set him up every day of his Presidency. Then his greatest crime was being behind the 2020 election steal.
"Biden intends to make the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act part of the legislation bill, which would be the greatest disaster we've ever had.
"The general public does not yet know about the PRO Act, but said that the end result would be that nobody can work for themselves. Everybody has to be on a corporate payroll. If you are a consultant or a contractor or a freelancer, you have to close up shop and become an employee of your client or the people you contract with.
"This means that some 30 to 40 million people who make their living that way are going to have to be now on payroll. Such a law is already in effect in California and has totally deformed the economy of that state."
Now Obama/Biden are right where they left off, changing the US into a communist hell-hole.
Eyes open. The lies are in the works. America will not be the good Christian country it has been for centuries when Obama/Biden are done. These are devastating times.
About the Author:
Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft. His posts have been retweeted by President Trump and have made the headlines at the Drudge Report. Joe worked as a corporate executive in Hong Kong and traveled the world for his work, which gives him a unique perspective of US and global current events. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of three books. His new book: 'In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics.'
Comment: Why do commenters think Biden has any say? Not even forceful, headstrong Trump was able to do what he wanted. And Obama? He was a popular standup showman, a cover act - a distraction that continually promised change but never delivered. The only force that can combat such a 'take-over' is the people - but only if there remains a fighting will amongst the masses to crumble their programming and nudge complacency - which remains to be seen.