Society's Child
Police use rubber bullets & tear gas to quell lockdown riot in Switzerland - over 20 detained
RT
Sun, 04 Apr 2021 18:58 UTC
The riot broke out after around 1,000 young people gathered at the Roter Platz square in the city center. The agitated crowd attacked police and ambulance crews, hurling bottles, firecrackers, and pavement stones. The officers responded by launching volleys of tear gas and firing rubber bullets.
Police said the rioters smashed a bus stop, started fires, and threw a Molotov cocktail at the officers. St. Gallen Police Chief Ralph Hurni told reporters that two people were injured and 21 were detained. He added that 33 people who came from other cities were temporarily banned from returning to St. Gallen.
A spokesperson for the city police, Roman Kohler, told the newspaper St. Galler Tagblatt that there were calls on social media to start another riot on Sunday evening.
Officials and the media linked Saturday's riot and a similar public disturbance last week to the growing frustration with Covid-19 restrictions. St. Galler Tagblatt quoted a 17-year-old present at the riot as saying, "We will no longer allow ourselves to be locked up."
The city's top security official, Sonja Luthi, condemned the violence "in the strongest possible way," adding that police acted appropriately. St. Gallen Mayor Maria Pappa said that attacks on police officers were "completely wrong," and that the zero-tolerance policy against rioting will continue.
Latest News
- Police use rubber bullets & tear gas to quell lockdown riot in Switzerland - over 20 detained
- NBA legend Charles Barkley rips American politicians for race-baiting, divisive rhetoric
- Scientific American reversal on CO2
- British lawyer Geoffrey Robertson and his fake Magnitsky story
- Flashback: Voice of experience: "I survived communism - are you ready for your turn?"
- Jesus criticized for leaving his face covering behind in the tomb
- Trees are racist now: Portland school wants to cancel mascot because trees were used for lynching
- Best of the Web: 'Gestapo out!' Canadian cops chased out by enraged pastor after reportedly trying to stop Passover prayers
- Data indicates YouTube DELETED 2.5 million 'dislikes' from Biden White House videos
- Even as a White Helmets boss admits 'former' militant links, Canadian national media talks 'Russian disinfo'
- Fascist doctors return with cruel treatment
- 'Power cascade': Universal rule of how animals grow their pointy body parts revealed
- Man's skin 'peeled off' due to adverse reaction to Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine
- An Ontario teenager has died after reportedly being attacked by 3 dogs
- Thousands of fish thrown ashore in Russia, ecologist claims it's a sign stocks have recovered
- SOTT Focus: State of Fear: How UK Govt. 'Used Covert Tactics' to Unnecessarily Terrify Public
- At least 44 killed after floods trigger landslide in Indonesia - hundreds missing
- Pacaya volcano erupts, lava approaches residents in Guatemala
- Mysterious 'Marsquakes' detected by Nasa's Insight lander in area of Red Planet where volcanic activity and landslides have been spotted
- Video shows police shut down Good Friday church service citing lockdown restrictions, threaten attendees with fines & arrest
- British lawyer Geoffrey Robertson and his fake Magnitsky story
- Data indicates YouTube DELETED 2.5 million 'dislikes' from Biden White House videos
- Even as a White Helmets boss admits 'former' militant links, Canadian national media talks 'Russian disinfo'
- SOTT Focus: State of Fear: How UK Govt. 'Used Covert Tactics' to Unnecessarily Terrify Public
- Crucial interview of Foreign Minister Lavrov - a must read!
- Iran's foreign ministry dismisses possibility of 'step-by-step' lifting of sanctions by US
- Rebranding al-Qaeda in Syria: US journalist scores interview with jihadist leader Jolani - American 'asset'
- Understanding the anti-Putin PSYOP: The Empire prepares its Ukrainian puppet for war
- Justin Trudeau accused of 'anti-Christian' bias after failing to refer to 'Easter' in holiday message
- BoJo ripped for saying fully vaccinated people still can't meet indoors because jabs don't give '100% protection'
- You refuse to get vaccinated, but are you ready to be an outcast?
- LETTER FROM LONDON: A Troubling Decision
- Report says DOJ probe into Gaetz involves cash payments to women
- US, Iran head to Vienna for indirect nuclear deal talks
- China aims to vaccinate entire city in 5 days after outbreak - 300k people
- Psycho nanny state: New UK govt campaign will urge everyone not to hug
- The war in Syria: Who are the real anti-imperialists?
- Welcome to shocked and awed 21st century geopolitics
- Senior Tories join Jeremy Corbyn to oppose Covid passports ahead of trials
- Hunter Biden finally admits laptop at center of Post exposé could 'absolutely' belong to him
- Police use rubber bullets & tear gas to quell lockdown riot in Switzerland - over 20 detained
- NBA legend Charles Barkley rips American politicians for race-baiting, divisive rhetoric
- Flashback: Voice of experience: "I survived communism - are you ready for your turn?"
- Trees are racist now: Portland school wants to cancel mascot because trees were used for lynching
- Best of the Web: 'Gestapo out!' Canadian cops chased out by enraged pastor after reportedly trying to stop Passover prayers
- Video shows police shut down Good Friday church service citing lockdown restrictions, threaten attendees with fines & arrest
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order banning 'vaccine passports'
- Policymakers use panic to shift blame for Covid-19 onto us, the people, leaving society scarred forever
- Border crossings reached highest level in 15 years last month
- Russian economy reviving faster than expected as Moscow opts against another Covid lockdown
- Programming complete? Poll claims nearly HALF of Americans think 'vaccine passports' are a 'good idea'
- Spain passes law mandating face masks even while swimming in the sea
- Pundits weigh in on CNN's trainwreck Wen interview tying basic freedoms to vaccination
- Capitol attack suspect was apparent Farrakhan follower - left's 'white supremacist' narrative crumbles
- 'New world order?' Creepy video of celebs promoting 'health seal' worth thousands of dollars raises eyebrows
- Ukraine to regain 'occupied territory' in Crimea and Sevastopol
- George Floyd's girlfriend: Floyd hospitalized for overdose months earlier, drug dealer with him during arrest
- Best of the Web: Hungary sees world record in daily deaths, has highest Covid-19 vaccination rates in Europe
- CDC loosens travel restrictions for the fully vaccinated after recent backlash on guidance
- Warm weather sees large outside gatherings on the rise in the UK despite lockdown restrictions
- Scientific American reversal on CO2
- Papers reveal US-backed Brazil's role in installing and supporting Pinochet in Chile
- Rock shelter in Kalahari Desert show early humans as innovative as their coastal neighbours
- 6,000 year old salt hub reveals extraction was happening in Britain 2,000 years earlier than first thought
- 3,000-year-old mural of knife-wielding spider god discovered in Peru
- Ancient international trading routes between Exeter and Europe revealed in new study
- The Mountain capital of the Dacians
- Genomes trace the origin and decline of the Scythians
- World's earliest stone technologies likely to be tens of thousands of years older than previously thought
- World's oldest wooden statute the Shigir Idol discovered to be even older at 12,100 years old
- 3,000-year-old gold mask linked to enigmatic civilization found in China
- Best of the Web: Did CIA pressure Yemen to release al-Qaeda leader from prison?
- Ancient Americans were among the world's first coppersmiths
- Medieval meme? Silver gilt 'snail man' relic may depict ancient joke
- Ancient 'Hobbit' species closely related to Denisovans and Neanderthals
- Mural depicts first documented record of Maya salt sale in marketplace
- The Enduring Relevance of Czesław Miłosz's 'The Captive Mind'
- The murky origins of an enigmatic artifact
- The US pivot to Asia: Cold war lessons from Vietnam to today
- Bible scroll fragments, 6,000 year old mummified child & world's oldest basket found in Dead Sea 'Cave of Horror'
- 'Power cascade': Universal rule of how animals grow their pointy body parts revealed
- Mysterious 'Marsquakes' detected by Nasa's Insight lander in area of Red Planet where volcanic activity and landslides have been spotted
- 3 major scientific discoveries in the past century that point to God
- Newly forming stars don't blast away material as previously believed, scientists don't know why they stop growing
- New hazard map for Mount Fuji doubles estimate of lava flow
- Scientists create the next generation of biological 'Xenobots'
- First X-rays from Uranus discovered
- Living robots made from frog skin cells can sense their environment
- New auroral feature on Jupiter tracked to edge of magnetosphere
- Long spaceflights and endurance swimming 'shrink the heart'
- Destructive meteoritic impact event occurred over Antarctica 430,000 years ago, new study reveals
- Australasian genetic influence spread wider in South America than previously thought
- Ancient calamity that formed the Moon may still exist deep in the mantle of Earth
- First interstellar comet 2I/Borisov may be the most pristine ever found
- Iris scan may render passports and other forms of identification obsolete
- Octopus sleep cycles and the similarities with humans revealed in new study
- New research identifies a protein in teeth that senses the cold
- Decades of radiation-based scientific theory disproven by Ben-Gurion University US-based study
- New Comet C/2020 F7 (Lemmon)
- X-rays as a neuromodulation technology and therapy
- An Ontario teenager has died after reportedly being attacked by 3 dogs
- Thousands of fish thrown ashore in Russia, ecologist claims it's a sign stocks have recovered
- At least 44 killed after floods trigger landslide in Indonesia - hundreds missing
- Pacaya volcano erupts, lava approaches residents in Guatemala
- RT special report explores mysterious giant craters in Siberia: Sinkholes or underground explosions?
- Unusually deadly avalanche season in Switzerland this winter - 27 killed, 50% above average
- Woman in her 80s mauled to death by 2 dogs in Birmingham, UK
- Shallow M6.6 earthquake hits east of South Sandwich Islands
- Europe's drought-induced crop losses tripled in 50 years, threatening future global food supply chain
- Severe frosts damage fruit in Lleida and Huesca, Spain
- Flash floods damage over 2,000 homes in Java, Indonesia
- Thousands hit by flooding on Sumatra Island, Indonesia
- "Insane depth of cold" to blast Britain in April, as sea ice at both poles continues to grow exponentially
- Cascades snow depth running 109% to 167% of normal
- Spring snowstorm hits southern Russia and Kyrgyzstan
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Fiji region - 2nd major quake in that area of the Pacific Ocean in 5 hours
- Thundersnow at Denver International Airport captured on camera
- Spring snowfall suprises residents of Magadan in Russia's east
- 2nd-wettest March on record caused flood crisis in New South Wales, Australia
- Huge 6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes just off Kermadec Islands
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 1)
- Fireball spotted over Oshkosh, Wisconsin
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Denmark
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain on March 28
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky from New Hampshire to North Carolina
- Daytime meteor streaks over Jersey, Channel Islands - Update: Sonic boom reported
- Spectacular meteor fireball in Belem, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Pittsburgh
- Space rock reportedly hits Cuba, lights up night sky, causes explosions
- Bright meteor fireball over Spain (March 17)
- Large meteor fireball turns night into day over Indonesia
- Very bright bolide over Minas Gerais, Brazil on March 11
- Meteor fireball streaks over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 15)
- Meteor fireball seen traveling across sky over Tokyo
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida
- Vermonters see, hear, feel meteor fireball speeding over state
- Meteor fireball over Sakurajima Volcano, Japan on March 3
- Best of the Web: Blazing meteor fireball observed across UK - Update: Sonic boom reported
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Ontario, Canada
- Fascist doctors return with cruel treatment
- Man's skin 'peeled off' due to adverse reaction to Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine
- Research reveals why redheads may have different pain thresholds
- Think twice before you ice after an injury says recent study
- Woman gives birth to twins conceived three weeks apart in rare case of "superfetation"
- Chronic stress leads to hair loss says study
- Austria negotiates to buy 1mn doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine as Chancellor Kurz rejects 'geopolitical blinkers'
- Best of the Web: Covid vaccine nonsense
- Local health official says Pennsylvanian Amish and Mennonite communities have reached herd immunity
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Resistance Against Medical Tyranny
- Extent of brain abnormalities in American children revealed in groundbreaking study
- Top Yale Doctor/Researcher: 'Ivermectin works,' including for long-haul COVID
- 3,964 DEAD 162,610 injuries: European database of adverse drug reactions for covid-19 "vaccines"
- 'Digital Hate' Group CCDH awakens ire of the public in failed attempt to silence & cancel health freedom advocates
- Masks are experimental medical devices that must be optional, according to law
- Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut every day this year — if you've been vaccinated
- Vaccine Marketing: U.S. businesses offering freebies to vax recipients despite ongoing reports about side effects
- Common cold suppresses covid-19 infection
- AstraZeneca cherry-picked data, misrepresented vaccine's efficacy, independent medical board alleges
- Mystery neurological disease outbreak in New Brunswick, Canada
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Campy Covers, Deep Psychology: Discover a Most Surprising Oasis of Virtue and Values
- Blood and soul: An essay in metagenetics
- Best of the Web: Michel Foucault, most-cited academic ever and father of woke ideology, outed as pedophile
- New study says hypnosis changes the way our brain processes information
- SOTT Focus: The Emerging Totalitarian Dystopia: Interview With Professor Mattias Desmet
- Reading minds with Ultrasound
- Some genes come to life in the brain after death says new research
- A mind made out of silk?
- Study shows stronger brain activity after writing on paper than on tablet or smartphone
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Stalking the Night Stalker: Richard Ramirez, Intraspecies Predator
- Best of the Web: On the psychology of the conspiracy denier
- Better way to measure consciousness found by researchers
- Research shows that BSers are more likely to fall for BS
- Unrelenting, omnipresent fear short circuits the human brain
- 'Decolonising Math' is rooted in a decades-old conflict
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Joshua Slocum: We're Living in a Cluster B World
- You're not trans. You're just weird
- Scientists designing method to remove fear, boost 'confidence' and alter individual preferences via brain simulation
- Study provides detailed look on the neuroscience of placebo effects
- Psychological 'signature' for the extremist mind uncovered by Cambridge researchers
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Jesus criticized for leaving his face covering behind in the tomb
- Biden passes alzheimer's test with flying colors, silencing doubters
- In push for diversity, military canine units to give equal opportunities to chihuahuas
- Controversial Georgia law requires poll workers to check voters for a pulse - Stacy Abrams to organize protests over 'discrimination against the deceased'
- Deja vu? 'Evergreen' truсk paralyses car traffic in China
- Service stations installing wider signs in preparation for Biden's higher gas prices
- 'Mr. Biden, why are you a total loser?' Asks new White House reporter Ronald Crump
- 15-year-old boys' soccer team demands equal pay for beating US women's team
- Instead of traditional warfare, Chinese military will now be trained to shout wrong pronouns at American troops
- Putin challenges Biden to stair-climbing contest
- World first as Scottish politician misleads parliament
- Powerful: Military to allow troops to replace standard camo with colors of their gender identity flag
- Brilliant White House video editor pieces together 2 minutes of coherent Biden remarks from 2 hours of raw footage
- NY Times demands 'journalists should be able to destroy people's lives without fear of harassment'
- Heroic Secret Service agent dives in front of Biden as reporter tries to ask question
- Think Dr. Seuss is bad? 12 more children's books that deserve immediate canceling
- Meghan Markle inspires millions of young girls with message that no matter how famous, rich, and powerful they are, they will always be oppressed
- In new Dr. Seuss book, Cat in the Hat gives kids puberty blockers while their mother isn't home
- Congressional Republicans Make Deal: Democrats Get Everything They Want, But Mr. Potato Head Will Stay Male
- With pandemic winding down, people who yell at others to wear masks in danger of never feeling important again
Quote of the Day
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
~ from 'The Second Coming', 1919
Recent Comments
33 people barred from city Again and again and again, why not 32 or 34 LOL (Sarcasm, naturally, can't let the opportunity to flash 33, 66, 322 in...
This 21st century 'non' thing is a means by which a huge black hole can be created. Don't get too close to the edge of it.
.. .. there's still way too many people doing good things, thinkin' right for satan's whores to ever prosper.. guy in cave defeats NORAD; that's...
Kathleen Ferrier - He Was Despised....[Link]
Heroes are often those who know how to use a cost benefit ratio. Someone there (presumably the lead surgeon) realized that life is a series of...
Again and again and again, why not 32 or 34
(Sarcasm, naturally, can't let the opportunity to flash 33, 66, 322 in our faces)